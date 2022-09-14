Russell Wilson booed in return

Russell Wilson‘s return game capped Week One Monday with the Seattle Seahawks beating the Denver Broncos. Wilson was unable to leave the field in celebration with his new team.

Wilson receives “personal boos”

For the first time, Wilson was on the receiving end of the fans’ boos on Lumen Field. The pro-baller had his first game with his new team, the Denver Broncos, at former home turf of the Seattle Seahawks.

Peyton Manning and brother Eli Manning commented on the overwhelming negativity on their Manningcast show. The brothers pointed out the negativity from the crowd as the Wilson and the Broncos got stepped on the field for the first play.

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning agreed that those were “personal boos” and not just jeering at Denver.

Peyton and Eli Manning react to Broncos QB Russell Wilson being booed in his return to Seattle. #ManningCast 🏈 pic.twitter.com/H57J7S64S1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2022

Nevertheless, Wilson couldn’t complete his pass to tight end Andrew Beck for the first play of the game. He didn’t let the crowd affect him, though, as his offense had a total of 433 yards.

The most bizarre moment of the game, was Wilson on the sideline for the final play of the game. He sat out and had to watch the Broncos attempt a 64-yard field goal for a chance at victory. Brandon McManus missed the field goal and the Seahawks won 17-16. The crowd again erupted but in celebration, chanting “Geno, Geno!” for Wilson’s old backup QB, Geno Smith, who spent 8 years in Wilson’s shadow.

Despite the loss, there wasn’t any bad blood when Wilson congratulated Geno Smith at the end of the game.

“We didn’t get it done, but there’s so much more we can do,” said Wilson. This first game shouldn’t define the rest of the season for the Broncos. Although it is early, the Denver team has work to do before the next game. They had 12 penalties, were unable to score a touchdown after 4 trips to the red zone and lost 2 fumbles after snapping the ball at the 1-yard line.

Pete Carroll Response to Win over Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks’ head coach and Russell Wilson’s former coach, Pete Carroll, responded to the win over Denver and his former player.

When asked about the win, Coach Carroll said, “It was really meaningful and they really wanted it and I knew we were playing for a lot more than just the regular stuff. We have a real connection with the history … They feel it and they love the fact that they played here and they love seeing us do well. On this night, they realized there was a big opportunity and a big statement to be made. The game isn’t about an individual player here or there. It’s about team. This is the ultimate team sport and it’s been stated so many times before. It takes everybody.”

His vague answer didn’t give the media much and Carroll was happy to have his first win of the season in the books.

For the first time, Russell Wilson left Lumen Field through the visitor’s locker room.