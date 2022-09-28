Gators Men’s Basketball is Back

Gator men’s basketball is back as they started their first day of official practice on Tuesday. Many changes have been made within the program as they now have added seven new faces from all over the nation, including Germany. The Golden Era is well underway, and Todd Golden expects nothing but greatness. “I think this team has the makings of being an NCAA tournament team.” he proudly stated. And by the looks of today’s practice, there is no doubt that this newly formed Gator squad has something special.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1574939578007437313?s=20&t=qfBGUV8mDXWw-_IOnT2m2g

Before they begin practice, they all clap their way into a huddle where they all say family on the count of three. Then practice begins.

Practice Atmosphere

The practice is high intensity, vocal and energetic. You will never see the players stagnant as they have timed drills which smoothly transition into other drills. You will also see many players’ and coaches’ hands-on interactions throughout the practice. The energetic atmosphere of the practices is electric as the players execute plays, make impressive dunks and showcase their athleticism. .

Team Leaders

Also, the amount of basketball experience shared by this year’s team’s three fifth-year players—Myreon Jones, Colin Castleton, and transfer from St. Bonaventure Kyle Lofton —is an interesting aspect of the team. The experience of these players is displayed through their skillfully crafted techniques shown throughout the practice and scrimmage. These fifth years have accepted leadership positions wholeheartedly. As Lofton said, “”Whatever I need to do for my team to win. That’s what I am going to do.” And this mentality is something that all the players have bought into.

Practices will continue until the Gators open their season in November.