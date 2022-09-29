Big Ten vs. SEC

We all know about the Big Ten and SEC football divisions, but how do they compare? How do their top three teams compare?

Big Ten

The Big Ten, formerly known as the Western Conference and Big Nine, is the oldest Division 1 football conference in the country dating back to 1896. Between the East and West divisions, it includes 14 teams soon to have a total of 16 teams. The University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles announced that they will be parting ways with the Pac-12 Conference and joining the Big Ten in 2024.

Over the last 10 years based on most wins, the top three teams in the Big Ten are:

Ohio State University

Ohio State has a total of 121 wins currently. In the 2014 season, they had a record in the last 10 years with a total of 14 wins that season, they also defeated the University of Alabama in the Sugar Bowl 42-35. The win against Crimson Tide led them to play in the National Championship game against Oregon where they also won 42-20.

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Wisconsin has a total of 95 wins in the last 10 years. In the last 10 years, their best season was 2017, with 13 wins. In 2017, they had an overall win percentage of 92.9%, and a Big Ten win percentage of 100%

Penn State University

Penn State was just recently ranked number three, surpassing Michigan by one win. They have a total of 86 wins. The Nittany Lions had a record number of wins (11) in the last decade in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Penn State also has the second largest college football stadium with a capacity of over 106,000.

SEC

The Southeastern Conference has a total of 14 teams with two teams, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin, being added in 2025. The two teams were formerly in the Big 12 conference. Throughout the SEC they have seven teams between the East and West divisions.

Over the last 10 years based on most wins, the top three teams in the SEC are:

University of Alabama

Over the last decade, the University of Alabama has a total of 132 wins. Their best seasons were in 2015, 2016 and 2018 with a total of 14 wins each season. Alabama has a total of four Heisman Trophy winners and have won a total of 11 bowl games. Alabama also has the most amount of players on NFL rosters.

University of Georgia

The Bulldogs have a total of 110 wins in the last decade. In the 2021 season, they had the most wins out of the last 10 years. They had a total of 14 wins. Since 1941, the Bulldogs have 35 bowl game wins, which is second overall after Alabama.

Louisiana State University

LSU is ranked third with a total of 93 wins in the last 10 years. The Tigers have a total of four National Championships in the years of 1958, 2003, 2007 and 2019. LSU also has the second largest college football stadium in the SEC with a capacity of over 102,000.