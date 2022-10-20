Auburn Tigers Enter Bye Week

The Auburn Tigers football team enters their bye week following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers have now lost three games in a row. The team’s last two losses have come against ranked opponents in Georgia and Ole Miss. After a hot 3-1 start, the Tigers’ record currently sits at 3-4.

During media availability this week, Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin stressed the importance of the week off. Harsin discussed the team’s focus on rest, recovery and improvement. He also talked about the staff using the time to recruit.

Looking to Improve

Although many Auburn fans might see this season as a disappointment, it’s not for lack of effort. Harsin was quick to bring up his team’s effort during media availability. He sees that his team is working hard and they want to win, but they need to continue to improve.

One of the problem areas for the Tigers so far this season has been turnovers. Auburn quarterbacks have thrown 11 interceptions this year, and the team has lost six fumbles. Auburn’s -11 turnover margin sits alone in the last-place spot in the FBS.

Success on the ground

Auburn’s season hasn’t been without its successes. One of the bright spots this year for the Tigers has been running back Tank Bigsby. The 6’0” junior back is currently 42nd in the nation in rushing yards. Bigsby has already eclipsed 500 yards on the ground, rushing for 524 in only 99 attempts. Bigsby is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and has racked up six touchdowns on the season. Following his two rushing touchdowns against Ole Miss, Bigsby became the 15th Auburn Tiger to reach 20 rushing touchdowns.

Looking forward

Auburn’s next game will be at home against Arkansas. Tigers Head Coach Bryan Harsin had only good things to say about the Razorbacks ahead of their upcoming matchup.

Auburn and Arkansas will face off at noon on Oct. 29. The two teams currently sit at the bottom of the SEC West.