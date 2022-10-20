Alabama Looks to Rebound Against Mississippi State

A pair of SEC West rivals face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with Alabama hosting Mississippi State in their week eight matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in week seven.

Bama

The Crimson Tide fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Tennessee volunteers 52-49, last week. A last second field goal from the Vols gave them their first win against the Crimson Tide since 2006 and gave Bama head coach Nick Saban his second career loss against Tennessee as a head coach.

Alabama struggled against Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. It doesn’t get any easier this week going up against another prolific passer in Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers.

The loss ended their six-game winning streak, and crushed Bama’s hope of an undefeated season. The Tide are still alive in the SEC West but can’t afford another loss if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

What’s at Stake?

Penalties and other mistakes have plagued Alabama and it caused them to lose a 40-week stint in the top five of the rankings.

Tide quarterback Bryce Young is out for revenge after falling to Georgia in the National Championship, last year. Saban emphasized a positive attitude can help the team get back to the championship and ultimately lift The Coaches’ Trophy.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are coming into the matchup after a loss to Kentucky last week.

Final from Lexington. pic.twitter.com/fjemFMbfCU — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 16, 2022

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis completed 17 of his 23 passes for 230 yards. He outdueled Rogers, who was 25 of 37 for 203 yards and one touchdown.

The Bulldogs are now 6-2, with their other loss coming against LSU earlier in the season.

QB Matchup

Young and Rogers rank as two of the best quarterbacks in the country. Rogers ranks third in the FBS in passing yards with 2,324 while Young ranks eighth nationally in QBR (86.1).

History

Alabama has won the last 14 meetings against Mississippi State. The Tide and the Bulldogs first met in 1896, and since then, the Tide has faced them more than any other opponent.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m.