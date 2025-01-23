P.K. Yonge Girls Soccer Routs Santa Fe On Senior Night

Share Facebook

The P.K. Yonge girls’ soccer team celebrated Senior Night by honoring their seven seniors: Faith Hardy, Elliot Pancoast, Mallory Dassa, Emma Mansfield, Mae Dodd, Marin Best and Sydnie Colaw.

“They have done so much for this team and they are all contributors,” P.K. Yonge coach Rebecca Schackow said Jan. 16.

It was a Senior Night success for the Blue Wave, who ended their regular season with a 9-1 mercy-rule win against the Santa Fe Raiders.

First Half

The Blue Wave (12-2-1) did not let up their pressure with various attempts for goals from kickoff In the first half.

The P.K. Yonge dominated the field throughout, not letting the Raiders touch the ball.

Then, Dodd started her Senior Night with the first goal made off a rebound from a corner kick by Paulina Cervantes.

A sibling duo on the field, junior Paulina Cervantes and Ellie Cervantes showcased remarkable chemistry, not only with each other but also with the team.

This duo controlled this team by switching the field and with their quick one-touch passes, Santa Fe (3-11) could not steal the ball.

“They are going to be the next leaders. They are the future,” Schackow said.

An offensive play for Blue Wave allowed Paulina Cervantes to score a goal, assisted by Dassa, putting them up 2-0.

Hardy scored two goals in the first half assisted by Mansfield and Dodd for a 4-1 lead at intermission.

Second Half

P.K. Yonge continued its relentless fight in the final half that started with an opening play that resulted in a goal by Paulina Cervantes.

Shortly after, Hardy scored again to secure a hat trick.

Mansfield capped the game with a goal from a direct free kick to secure a mercy-rule victory.

“We have to stay very focused on our fitness and our focus. Being smart and being in great shape all the way to the bitter end. You can’t let up,” Schackow said. “We have the talent, we have the hard workers but the opponents out there that we are going to face are right there too.”

P.K. Yonge will host a semifinal of the District 2A-3 Tournament at 5 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday’s first round between Ocala Trinity Catholic and Trenton.

2025 Girls Soccer District Tournament 2A District 3