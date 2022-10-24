Four B1G Ten Teams Continue to Represent in the AP Top 25

For the B1G Ten, Illinois and Penn State move up as Michigan and Ohio State stay put in the new AP Poll.

B1G Ten: Illinois

The Fighting Illini looked like a very different team this year. They lead the entire country on the defensive side in yards allowed and points allowed.

Jer’Zhan Newton has been a force on the defensive side for Illinois. He is top in the nation in some serious categories.

After having a total record of 19-38 the last five years, it looks like Bret Bielema is really turning the program around as it has started this season 6-1.

B1G Ten: Penn State

Penn State was coming off a tough loss at Michigan last week and had its white-out game this weekend. It hosted Minnesota in front of a crowd of almost 110,000 people.

Sean Clifford passed for just under 300 yards and four touchdowns.

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1584560463110877185?s=20&t=b3aOTyYWNXJZwSQFPJLrWQ

It was a big turn-around especially after the dreadful game he had against Michigan.

Moving ahead, Penn State will have its second big challenge as it will host No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

B1G Ten: Michigan

Michigan is another team coming off a bye-week, after beating Penn State the weekend before.

The Wolverines have had a stellar time on both sides of the ball. They are third in the country on the defensive side in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed per games.

On the offense, they are led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and potential Heisman trophy candidate Blake Corum. After the offensive outburst against Penn State, the Wolverines will face off against one of the worst defenses in the B1G Ten, Michigan State on Saturday.

Michigan is the favored in this matchup but the Spartans have won the last two matchups.

B1G Ten: Ohio State

Arguably the best team in college football, had a great show out against one of the top defenses in college football in the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Ohio State offense looked like it struggled for the first time since hosting Notre Dame in its first game.

Ohio State was in plus territory multiple times in the first half and settled for four field goals in the first half. Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud fumbled the ball for an Iowa scoop and score, and threw an interception in the game.

Though the offense struggled (for its standards) in the first half, it picked up as it scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.

The Buckeyes offense and defense are top five in the nation.

They have their first ranked matchup since Week 1 as they travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State on Saturday.