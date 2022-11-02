NBA: The Magic v. the Thunder Recap

The Orlando Magic (1-7) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) 116-108 on Tuesday night.

The Thunder won their fourth game in a row against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic

The Magic were holding back the Thunder and entered halftime with a lead 66-63. In the third quarter, Orlando started to pull away with a score of 86-71. The Thunder closed the gap going into the fourth with the Magic only leading 88-85.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the magic with 30 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Carter Jr. was eight for eight with free throws. Forward Franz Wagner followed with 20 points, one rebound and seven assists. Paolo Banchero had 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder

In the fourth quarter the Thunder were able to pull ahead of the Magic 105-104. Pokusevski made the lead bigger with a layup that brought the team to 109-106. Luguentz Dort solidified the six-point lead with less than a minute left in the game. This was the Thunder’s fourth win in-a-row.

“That group at the end of the third really got us back in the game and just shifted the tone in the game a little bit,” Oklahoma City’s coach Mark Daigneault said. “And then the group down the stretch did a great job.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder with 34 points, four rebounds and six assists. Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 18 of his field goals and was 10 for 11 in free throws. Forward Aleksej Pokusevski recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and one assist. Former Gators and point guard Tre Mann collected 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

