Gators Host Exhibition Game Against Saint Leo

Florida women’s basketball is set for an exhibition game against the Saint Leo Lions on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in the Exatech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Exhibition Game Starting Strong

The Gators are fresh off their best record since the 2015-16 season. Florida finished the season 21-11 (10-3 SEC), which earned them their 16th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and their first since 2016. Florida claimed 10 conference wins for the fourth time in program history and knocked out five ranked opponents for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Guard Kiara Smith led the Gators in scoring, racking up 439 points on the season. Smith also led the team in field goals and free throws, boasting 156 and 110, respectively. Guard Zippy Broughton also contributed to the Gator’s stellar season. Broughton led the way in three-pointers, putting up 37 on the season, with 316 points total.

Smith was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Draft, and Broughton will be out for the season due to injury. Both roles will be filled by young sophomores and freshmen added to the roster.

Junior forward Jordyn Merritt was named to the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award Watch List in October. In the 2021-22 season, Merritt started in 19 games and put up 273 points, averaging about 10 per game.

Lions Looking for a Win

The Saint Leo Lions are coming off of their own strong season. The Lions finished 17-12 overall and 12-9 in the Sunshine State Conference. Senior guard Amanda Ulrich led the Lions in scoring, with 544 on the season, averaging almost 19 per game.

Forward Ayanna Trigg led Saint Leo in both offensive and defensive rebounds, attaining 67 and 124, respectively.

1984 Rematch

The last time these two teams faced off was in December of 1984. The Gators took the crown 109-47.