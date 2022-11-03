Eagles Texans Preview

The NFL’s best 7-0 Eagles travel to Houston tonight to take on the struggling one-win Texans.

Season So Far

The Eagles have simply been rolling through the competition so far this year. They have won four of their seven games by two scores or more.

QB Jalen Hurts has made tremendous strides in his second season as the starter for the team. He may not have the most astonishing numbers, but his performance has been sharp and timely. He still is in the upper half of the league in passing yards, QBR, and passing touchdowns.

Perhaps the most productive players on their team have been the off-season acquisitions. Wide receiver AJ Brown from the Titans has been spectacular. He is top ten in the league in both yards and receiving touchdowns. The Eagles’ OC spoke earlier this week on Brown’s success.

Another great addition is former Gator Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The safety acquired from the Saints is tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions and is a leader on the defense.

The Texans have had a rough go at things this year. Although they have played in lots of close games, they have not come out on the winning side of many. Perhaps the only real bright spot is former gator running back Dameon Pierce. He leads all rookies in the league with 539 yards in the young season.

Tonight’s Match-Up

For the Texans to have a chance tonight, they have to find a way to get the passing game going. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills has struggled so far this season hurting offensive production. The Texans defense will also need to play well and slow down an Eagles offense that averages 28 points per game.

The Eagles will have to slow down the Pierce lead rushing attack and handle the road atmosphere. These two cities are really going at it tonight as the Phillies and Astros will battle for the World Series back in Philadelphia as this game is being played.