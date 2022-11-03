Tyler Herro leads Heat to narrow victory over the Sacramento Kings

All eyes were on Tyler Herro in Miami Heat’s late 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening. With both teams tied, and just seconds left of game time, Herro came in clutch with a three-pointer for the Heat.

Boy Wonder is a star who doesn't need space ✨ pic.twitter.com/eSEhVAhTzW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 3, 2022

The Breakdown

It was quite the back-to-back affair, with no team getting ahead of the other by more than 7 points at any point throughout the game. The tight matchup produced 12 ties and 26 lead changes and saw no quarter finish with either team outside a 3-point lead from the other. With neither team letting up, it created the perfect tension in the FTX Arena for Herro’s final play, which didn’t come easy due to Sacramento’s Terence Davis holding strong on defense.

The Heat’s fate heading into this game was somewhat volatile with key player, Jimmy Butler, on the sideline due to hip troubles following their previous game. Sacramento headed into the game coming off of two previous wins, one of which was at Miami’s expense. With Miami also looking for an upward trajectory coming off a previous win against the Golden State Warriors, the pressure was on for them to deliver a good game in less than ideal circumstances. That pressure proved to be no problem for Miami with Herro putting up 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo also put up 22 and 20 points, respectively.

The Kings held their own in a tight battle, but it would ultimately not be enough to turn the game in their favor. Kevin Huerter made a layup with just under nine minutes of game time left, to give Sacramento a five-point lead. Huerter then scored again just minutes later, which would extend the Kings’ lead to seven. Ultimately it wasn’t enough to fight off a three-pointer by Miami’s Max Strus, and the final play from Tyler Herro. Huerter and teammate Domantas Sabonis both put up 22 points for the Kings.

Up Next

Miami will now hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7 p.m. where they’ll be looking to continue their win streak. The Kings, who will also be looking to keep their streak alive, will stay in Florida this week to take on the Orlando Magic.