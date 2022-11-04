Eagles Stay Undefeated Against the Texans

The Houston Texans hosted a juggernaut Thursday night. The Eagles came into NRG Stadium undefeated and looked to stay that way against one of the worst teams in the NFL. They did just that.

An Even First Half

Both teams had a very consistent half. They both ran the ball well and came out with two touchdowns.

The Texans started the scoring in the first quarter on the first drive of the game. Starting at their own 25-yard line, they advanced the ball all the way to the Philadelphia red zone. Davis Mills then completed a pass to tight end Teagan Quitoriano from the 2-yard line.

The Eagles would bounce back on the very next drive. They shed eight minutes from the clock going from their own 9-yard line to the Houston 2 before Miles Sanders found a hole and rushed for his sixth touchdown of the season.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter, too.

Philadelphia would get the first one on a four-yard run from Kenneth Gainwell. And with 37 seconds left in the first half, Mills found Chris Moore in the end zone to even the game at 14.

The Eagles Pull Away

Even though the Texans were able to keep pace with the Eagles in the first half, they could not keep up in the second.

With eight minutes to play in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts threw his first touchdown pass of the game finding A.J. Brown. The score came after an interception by former Florida Gator C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a pass intended to Moore.

On the next drive, the Texans held possession for almost seven minutes. They brought the ball all the way to the Eagles’ 12, but Mills was not able to find a man in the end zone. They settled for a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.

The final score of the game came from the Eagles on a four-yard pass to Dallas Goedert. They converted on the two-point conversion to bring the score to 29-17.

A Running Affair

Both teams had a solid game running the ball.

For the Eagles, Sanders led the way. He ran for 98 yards and a touchdown. Gainwell only ran for 23 yards but ran for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Even though they lost, rookie and former Gator Dameon Pierce was one of the most impressive players on the field. He ran for 139 yards and averaged over five yards per carry.

A Look Ahead for the Eagles and Texans

The Eagles are now 8-0 and hold their first spot in the NFC East. Their next game will be against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

The Texans are on the opposite end of the spectrum. They are now 1-6-1 and fourth in the AFC South. They will take on the New York Giants in Week 10.