Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrate4s after scoring past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Lightning Fall to Hurricanes in Shootout

Jake Lehman November 4, 2022 NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning 8 Views

Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes escaped Amalie Arena with a close victory.

The Hurricanes (7-2-1) continued a strong start to the season in an exciting bout with Tampa Bay (6-4-1).

Hurricanes Onslaught Early

For one of the league’s best goalies in Andrei Vasilevskiy, Thursday night posed a stiff test. The Hurricanes got off 15 shots in the first period alone, and 55 total on the night.

The scoring began just over 8 minutes into the game when Carolina’s Seth Jarvis got one past Vasy.

What could have been a huge first period for the visitors ended just 1-0 thanks to the play of Tampa Bay’s star in net.

Home Team Strikes in the Second

All of Tampa Bay’s regulation scoring came in a huge middle 20 minutes.

A power play early in the period seemingly led to a 1-1 tie, but the goal was waved off after a long review.

Another power play a few minutes later allowed Ross Colton to officially tie the game at 1-1.

Shortly after, a SportsCenter-Top-Ten-worthy goal by Nicholas Paul off of a Steven Stamkos assist made it 2-1.

Then, Martin Necas weathered the storm for Carolina, tying things 2-2 on a power play. Later, a wild period ended 3-2 after a late Nikita Kucherov power play goal for Tampa Bay.

Canes Cash in Late

In the third period, Carolina continued to dominate the shots-on-goal battle.

The Hurricanes topped 50 shots and cashed one in with Brady Skjei’s shorthanded equalizer late in the contest.

The three-on-three overtime period ended scoreless, despite a late power play opportunity for Carolina.

The shootout took six rounds before Sebastian Aho’s ultra-slick score ended things.

An incredible overall effort for Andrei Vasilevskiy ended in defeat.

For Carolina, it was the second shootout victory in a row. The Hurricanes look to continue what’s been an ultra-hot start on Friday night against Buffalo, at home in PNC Arena.

For the Lightning, the Sabres are also their next game. After a night off, they’ll have a chance to bounce back against Buffalo on Saturday night.

