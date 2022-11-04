Struggling Bucs Host Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the defending Super Bowl Champions Los Angles Rams on Sunday. Both teams have under achieved so far this season as they both enter the game with sub .500 records.

Bucs’ Underperforming Rushing Attack

Through eight games, the Buccaneers have the least rushing yards per game in the NFL with 61.9.

Bucs came in as NFL's worst offense in rushing yards per game (64.4) and yards per carry (3.05). Managed to lower both Thursday, totaling 44, averaging 2.93. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 28, 2022

The Bucs have failed to reach 50 yards rushing in each of their last two games and a large part of their struggles have been the injuries and constant switches on the offensive line.

Prior to the season, Tampa Bay lost their starting right guard Alex Cappa in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to losing Cappa, the Bucs also had center Ryan Jensen go down with a serious knee injury during training camp. He has been sidelined all season, but the Bucs hope to get him back later in the month. Both Cappa and Jensen started all 19 games for the Bucs in 2021.

Report: The #Buccaners are hoping to get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back from a knee injury in November, a source tells @JasonCole62 Jensen was initially thought to be lost for the entire regular season after suffering a knee injury early in Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/0aABF0pmqF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2022

Rams weapons to play

Multiple Rams pass-catchers were listed on Thursday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. Both receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson were listed as questionable after Thursday’s practice.

Kupp sustained an ankle injury in the Rams loss to the 49ers, but X-Rays showed that Kupp escaped serious injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, and Rams coach Sean McVay expects Kupp to play Sunday.

Jefferson was also a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury. After having knee surgery in the offseason, Jefferson made his season debut last week against San Francisco. Not receiving a target against the 49ers, the Rams are trying to ease Jefferson back into the game plan.

#Rams WRs Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson will play the #Bucs on Week 9. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2022

Cam Akers returns to Rams

Despite lots of speculation, Rams running back Cam Akers was not traded ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

After missing the past two games due to “personal reasons,” Akers has returned to the team. Akers had a discussion with McVay earlier this week and Akers said the conversation went well and he’s happy to be back with the team.

After not practicing all week, Akers was a full participant on Thursday. When McVay was asked about Akers availability for Sunday, he said “there is a possibility” that Akers plays.

Cam Akers spoke in locker room and says at no point did he ask Rams for a trade or release, glad to be back around the group. Says his conversation with McVay Wednesday was good for them both. Couple of guys chimed in, in passing, “his teammates are glad, too.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 3, 2022

The Buccaneers return home to face the Rams Sunday at 4:25 p.m.