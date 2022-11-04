Jaguars Look to Snap Five-Game Losing Skid Against Struggling Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Jacksonville to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. The two-win teams both look to rebound after losses last week. The Jags (2-6) fell to the Denver Broncos in London, and the Raiders (2-5) were shut out by the New Orleans Saints.

Both franchises are trying to move out of the rebuilding phase and become serious contenders. However, Jacksonville is the second-worst team in the AFC South, and Las Vegas is dead last in the AFC West.

The declining Jaguars

Jacksonville’s roster, led by first-year head coach Doug Pederson, is full of potential. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Christian Kirk are emerging as legit playmakers that are continuing to grow together. And in a stunning move on Tuesday, the Jags traded for star receiver Calvin Ridley, sending the Atlanta Falcons two draft picks in return. While Ridley is a proven wideout, recording over 3,300 yards and 28 touchdowns in 49 games for Atlanta, he won’t help Jacksonville this season. Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season for sports betting in 2021. He’s expected to return to the gridiron next season, where he will be a prime target for Lawrence alongside Kirk and Zay Jones.

The month of October was no favorable towards the Jags losing all four games by 10 points or less. Last week against the Broncos, Lawrence’s offense took the field with less than two minutes remaining hoping to stage a comeback victory. Instead, Lawrence threw his second interception of the day.

Against Denver, Lawrence only threw for 133 yards and one touchdown. He got sacked twice in the loss. However, the Raiders’ defense may be an easier task for the second-year quarterback. Las Vegas’ defense has allowed 15 touchdowns and only recorded three interceptions through their first seven games. Lawrence will likely look to exploit an underperforming secondary by targeting Kirk and tight end Evan Engram.

The Disappointing Raiders

Las Vegas, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, have fallen far short of expectations this season. After acquiring superstar receiver Davante Adams this offseason, hopes for the squad were high. But through seven games, the Raiders have only won twice, beating the feeble Broncos and Texans. And after last week’s embarrassing 24-0 loss to the Saints, the Raiders are dying for a win.

Vegas’ offense, which has been decently productive this season, was nonexistent last week. Tight end Darren Waller did not play, Davante Adams caught one pass and the Raiders didn’t cross the 50-yard-line until their final drive of the game. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for only 101 yards and an interception. He was also sacked three times. In the fourth quarter, McDaniels benched Carr and played Jarrett Stidham. Clearly, the ground game was not productive either. Running back Josh Jacobs, who averages 96.9 yards per game, ran for only 43 yards on 10 carries.

Vegas looks to forget about its drubbing against the young Jags squad. Outside of their shutout, the Raiders have scored at least 19 points in every game. Their biggest weakness is their defense. In every loss, teams have scored at least 24 points on them. Vegas lacks standout players on defense, and their secondary is fragile. Against the Saints, the Raiders gave up 231 yards and two touchdowns in the air. Their run defense isn’t great either. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill combined to run for 136 yards and a touchdown. Vegas’ defense needs to step up against the young Jacksonville offense if they want to get back into the win column.

Alvin Kamara with his 3rd TD of the day 👏 Dalton to Kamara for the 36-yard TD #LVvsNO | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/eM61FEMsSg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022

The Matchup

Las Vegas will be extremely motivated after last week’s wake-up call. This game depends upon Vegas bouncing back and playing better as a collective unit. If the Raiders don’t fix their defense, Lawrence and Etienne can be an explosive duo. Expect Jacksonville to really target the weak spots of Vegas’ defense, especially through the air.

Also, Davante Adams will likely be far more productive this week. Adams was battling illnesses leading up to last week’s game. Now, he’s back to full health and will be a needed target for Carr. Josh Jacobs’ running is also going to be a pivotal part of the game. If Vegas is able to get Jacobs more touches, they’ll be able to balance their offense with Adams.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.