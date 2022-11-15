Anthony Richardson is Working on Accuracy

Anthony Richardson, the quarterback for the Florida Gators, talked in a press conference Monday about how he is working on better communication within his team and his own accuracy moving forward throughout the season. Here’s a recap on what he said and what it means moving forward.

Richardson Talks Shop

Richardson explained how head coach Billy Napier is constantly pushing him out of his comfort zone. Napier wants him to voice himself more to the rest of the team, he said.

Part of being a quarterback is to motivate and encourage the rest of the team and Richardson is now getting comfortable doing so, he continued. As someone who is responsible for communicating the plays with the offense, it is important for him to get comfortable with voicing his opinion, Richardson said.

“It felt good to express myself and have the team listen to me,” he said. “It feels good to do it and I’m going to try and continue to do it.”

QB1: Improving Accuracy

When talking about his accuracy he said, “I’ve always been hard on myself about that.”

He explained specifically, when he wants to throw the ball in one place and it ends up a yard or two off his directed course, he criticizes himself.

He said Napier tells him all the time to not be so hard on himself because the play was completed.

“As a quarterback, you want the ball to go where you want it to go,” he said when explaining how accuracy for a quarterback is one of the the main things.

Moving Forward

Better communication could also improve the plays, he insisted.

The Gators still have two games left in the season, both of them being away games. Saturday Florida will play against Vanderbilt University, the following Friday, it will go against No. 20 Florida State University.