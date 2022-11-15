The Top 3 NFL Games of Week 10

Over the weekend, three games caught the attention of NFL fans around the country. The Minnesota Vikings v. Buffalo Bills thriller, the Green Bay Packers OT victory over the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

A Gut-Wrenching Loss for the Bills

What did not seem like the end of the world for outside linebacker Von Miller was a devastating loss for the rest of the Bills team. Falling 33-30 to the Vikings, Miller declared the defeat as a much-needed test going into December and later months.

This so-called test called for a 17-point lead loss late in the second-half due to wide receiver Justin Jefferson having the game of his life for Minnesota. He completed a career-high 193-yard game, helping the Vikings take the game into overtime along with Eric Kendricks, who recovered Josh Allen’s botched snap for a Vikings touchdown at the 1-yard line. In overtime, Josh Allen threw another red-zone interception, leading to a Viking win.

"We've taken a step back and now we have to reassess to make the appropriate adjustments."@LaBellaAssociat | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 15, 2022

Keeping Hope Alive

After the Green Bay Packers 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the team looked to keep their season alive. Aaron Rodgers seemingly found his big break with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson caught four passes for 107 yards, including three touchdowns. This makes him one of the only rookies in Packers history to have multiple touchdown catches in a game.

Rodgers led a 55-yard drive in overtime and completed the three touchdown passes. Major plays like these led to the 28-yard field goal win by Mason Crosby for the Packers. After a three game losing streak, this result is exactly what the Packers needed to gain momentum into the rest of the NFL season.

"You wanna score points? Get explosive plays."@ChristianW2017 was a spark for the #Packers offense in Sunday's win over Dallas.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/iSZAD08TeV — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2022

Commanders on Top

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season after falling to the Washington Commanders 32-31. Putting the Eagles’ 8-0 undefeated season to an end, the Commanders took advantage of the turnover made by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts late in the fourth quarter for their last possession.

Philadelphia had four turnovers within this game, which led to the upset. Four is a big number for the Eagles, as they only accounted for three in their first eight games. With a seven-play, 16 minute final drive, Antonio Gibson secured the win for the Commanders with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Looking Forward

Heading into Week 11 of the NFL, the Packers will host the Titans on Thursday, while the Bills will take on the Browns and the Commanders will go up against the Texans this Sunday.