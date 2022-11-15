Michigan Remains Unbeaten

The Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated after beating Rutgers 52-17 on Saturday. They are tied for first in the Big 10 East with Ohio State. The Wolverines are also ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia and Ohio State.

Undefeated in The Big House. Thanks to YOU for providing an incredible atmosphere at HOME all year long. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FueUn8rtuE — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018

Undefeated

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, for the second straight year, has the Michigan Wolverines undefeated going into the last two weeks. The Wolverines beat Ohio state for the first time since 2011 last year to solidify themselves into the Big 10 championship and eventually the college football playoffs.

Harbaugh has that same opportunity this year: with only two games left on their season, the Wolverines have one true matchup left with Ohio State that is also undefeated.

Coach Harbaugh talked about being undefeated.

Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams pic.twitter.com/ZHlNNGfEv2 — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) October 30, 2022

Going Forward

Harbaugh joined Michigan in 2015, formerly head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, not only a National Championship but a Big 10 Championship has eluded him. Now going into the final two weeks of the 2022 season the Wolverines have a chance to go back-to-back in both Big 10 Championship and CFP appearances for the first time.

Before them winning the Big 10 last year, there was talk of Harbaugh going back to the NFL, as he did not accomplish his goals of winning the Big 10. Winning it, however, awarded him with a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Michigan seems to have found its guy, and he looks to keep Michigan atop the college football landscape.