UAB visits Death Valley to take on No. 6 LSU

No. 6 LSU will be hosting UAB in Death Valley this weekend in college football’s week 12. The game will kickoff at 9 p.m. on ESPN 2 on Saturday.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke at the SEC teleconference on Monday.

LSU

The Tigers secured the SEC West and a trip to the SEC championship game with its 13-10 victory over Arkansas last weekend.

Finish The Job pic.twitter.com/ih0CDOdov5 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2022

The Tigers relied heavily on its run game due to a disruptive Razorbacks pass rush. Running back Josh Williams had a stellar game on the ground racking up 122 yards on 19 carries.

Big Time TD. Tigers lead 13-3 pic.twitter.com/YoMznjuiZA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2022

The big win earned them a spot at No.6 in the latest CFP Poll. Here’s what Kelly had to say about locking up a spot in Atlanta.

True freshman Harold Perkins had a monster game and put the entire country on notice. Perkins reeled in four sacks for the Tigers and was wreaking havoc across all four quarters.

The Mayor of Fayetteville pic.twitter.com/qnpOqR85ti — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2022

Saturday’s matchup with UAB will serve as senior night for the Tigers. Kelly complimented the ability of UAB as well as his excitement for his seniors last home game

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to take the job at LSU, it came as a surprise to everyone around the country. Kelly underperformed expectations several times at Notre Dame and questions arose to how he would fair in the SEC.

After winning the SEC West, it can be said he’s had a successful first year at LSU. Here’s what Kelly said contributed to that success.

Much of LSU’s success this season has come from the transfer portal. Quarterback Jayden Daniels transferred from Arizona State and won the starting job. A plethora of other transfer have also contributed to some of LSU’s big wins. Coach Kelly commented on the importance of the portal compared to recruiting high school talent.

UAB

The Blazers sit at 5-5 on the season and need one win from its next two to become bowl eligible. All five of UAB’s losses have been in one score games.

UAB defeated North Texas 41-21 last Saturday.

Wouldn't want to send our seniors out any other way! UAB 41, North Texas 21 #WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/hWbROKiSt6 — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 16, 2022

As coach Kelly noted, the Blazers are one of the best in the nation at running the football. Against North Texas, UAB ran for 271 yards and had four rushing touchdowns. Jermaine Brown Jr. had 24 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile the nations leading rusher, DeWayne McBride, had 21 carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

If UAB will want to have success against LSU, there’s no doubt they will have to run the ball effectively.