UF Student-Athletes Stand Out in Academics

The National Collegiate Athletic Association published its Graduation Success Rates (GSR) on Tuesday for student-athletes who entered college between 2012-15 and graduated within a six-year period. The report, which focuses on graduation rate trends from 2019-22, found the overall single-year GSR for Division I student-athletes was 90% — the highest rate recorded since the NCAA started the program in the 2002.

College athletes continue to graduate at record rates: https://t.co/VmllxIC3Bn pic.twitter.com/5aeqdFYkuG — NCAA (@NCAA) November 15, 2022

Gators Rank High in GSR

For the University of Florida athletic programs, the numbers were also at an all-time high.

UF recorded a 94% GSR with 12 programs ranking above or equal to the national average for those sports. In addition, the Gators had nine teams with a perfect (100) rate. Those programs included men’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, softball, volleyball and men’s and women’s tennis.

Florida’s GSR score is tied with the University of South Carolina, only behind Vanderbilt’s 97%. During the 2021-22 academic year, Gators’ student-athletes had a combined 3.21 GPA, and over 120 of them earned their bachelor or master degrees during that period.

The Gators’ all-time best performance from the athletics departments aligns with an all-time best for the institution. Earlier this Fall, the U.S. News & World Report ranked UF fifth among public universities in the U.S. for the second straight year. In addition, UF also ranked 29th in the national universities rankings.

NCAA Recognition

NCAA President Mark Emmert praised the student-athletes for the academic progress.

“Proud is an understatement to describe how we feel about the achievements of the talented student-athletes and the members who support them,” Emmert said. “They continue to exceed expectations and excel in the classroom to earn their degrees. We celebrate their commitment to academic excellence and admire their dedication to shattering records, both academically and athletically.”