PK Yonge takes on Trinity Episcopal in Class 1S Football Regional Semifinals

It’s playoff time under the Friday night lights as the high school football district 1S regional semifinals are set. PK Yonge will travel from Gainesville to take on Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne. PK Yonge heads into Friday fresh off a week of rest after finishing the regular season. They have momentum after winning their final game 35-22 against Keystone Heights. Holy Trinity took a tough loss in their final game, but they have home field advantage for this semifinal matchup. They sit one spot ahead of PK Yonge in the Florida class 1S rankings. PK Yonge head coach Kevin Doelling joined Sportscene to talk about his team and their upcoming matchup.

PK Yonge ready for anything

It’s playoff time and Doelling and his guys aren’t jumping the gun. He talked about their opponents and how he expects Friday night to look.

Come playoff time, it’s important to be prepared. Doelling talked about what PK Yonge can expect to from Trinity Episcopal offensively, and notes that it’s nothing new to them.

Well Rested

PK Yonge had their bye week early on into the season. Fresh off the rest, Doelling is excited about what they can do.

New Beginning

This season has not been the greatest for PK Yonge. Out of their ten games, they only came away with three wins. Trinity Episcopal had a more positive season, winning six out of ten. However, the good thing about playoff season is that the regular season doesn’t matter. Doelling and his guys have that mindset heading in.

Coach Doelling is happy with his team and holds them to high standards. He said that with a group of guys 15 and 16 years of age, you never know what you’re gonna get, but he’s got a good group.

PK Yonge vs. Trinity Episcopal kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner will go on to play either Trinity Catholic or Father Lopez in the regional final next week.