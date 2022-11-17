Alabama takes on Austin Peay

With the college football season quickly approaching its end, No. 8 Alabama is looking for a way into the College Football Playoff. Saturday, the Crimson Tide will host the Austin Peay Governors.

Crimson Tide

Alabama is heading into Saturday as the eighth-ranked team in the country, with an 8-2 record. While the Crimson Tide’s season may not have been played to the standard of Nick Saban teams of the past, they are not out of the hunt for a spot in the CFP. While many people might be looking toward Alabama’s regular-season finale versus Auburn, Saban is not.

Saban spoke to the media during this week’s SEC coaches teleconference about what he’s looking to see from his team on Saturday. Saban talked about how last week’s win against No. 11 Ole Miss can be a springboard for the rest of the season. The head coach mentioned playing hard and playing with toughness against Austin Peay, but he also emphasized having fun.

Saban and the team are hoping that last week’s win over Ole Miss has helped the Crimson Tide re-establish its identity so that they can finish this season out on a strong note.

Bryce Young

Bryce Young, the winner of last year’s Heisman trophy, has had a solid campaign this season. Young’s stats have been impressive, despite not being discussed seriously in Heisman talks. He has thrown for 2,443 yards through 10 games and has 22 touchdowns compared to only four interceptions on the year.

Saban talked about the success that they have found with Young dropping back to pass more often. Saban’s offense has featured fewer run-pass-option plays, and it has allowed Young to shine.

Young threw for 209 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions last week against Ole Miss.

Austin Peay Governors

Despite coming into the weekend as major underdogs, the Governors are riding their two-game win streak into the game. Austin Peay has a 7-3 record this season, and currently sit in third place in the ASUN Conference. Alabama is the only ranked FBS opponent that Austin Peay will face this season. The Governors will wrap up their regular season this week.

Game Time

Kickoff for the matchup is set for noon in Tuscaloosa.