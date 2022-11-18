Gators travel to take on Vanderbilt, look for third straight win

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators will head to Nashville on Saturday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Both teams are coming off wins and will look to use that momentum to keep their respective winning streaks alive.

The Florida Gators

The Florida Gators will look to extend their winning streak to three games with a victory over Vanderbilt. Coming off a 38-6 win over South Carolina, Napier emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum, especially during a road game.

While Florida’s defense may have gotten off to a rocky start, they have turned things around. Going into this weekend, the Gators have not allowed an offensive score in six straight quarters.

Attack the ball. pic.twitter.com/mgyxKVoFL6 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 17, 2022

The offense, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, has also made improvements. The last two games, against Texas A&M and South Carolina, have been the highest-scoring games for the Gators all season. Also, Florida has three of the SEC’s top rushers with Montrell Johnson Jr., Anthony Richardson and Trevor Etienne.

In order to come out on top over the Commodores, Napier said the Gators must get off to a high-energy start and limit turnovers.

The Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt is also coming off a win over an SEC rival. The Commodores beat Kentucky 24-21, which snapped a three-year SEC losing streak.

First SEC win for Vanderbilt FB since Oct. 19, 2019 … a very happy and emotional Clark Lea after the game: pic.twitter.com/SmJ5H7M434 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 12, 2022

Ahead of this weekend, the Commodores have yet to announce its starting quarterback. The team has been playing two quarterbacks throughout the season — Mike Wright and AJ Swann. Wright began the season for Vanderbilt, but was replaced with Swann in week three. Since then, Swann has been dealing with an injury, which makes him questionable for Saturday’s game.

To deal with this uncertainty, Napier said the Gators are anticipating both players playing.

The Gators have come out on top in the teams’ last eight meetings and have won 30 out of the last 31, dominating the Commodores in Nashville. Both teams will look to carry the momentum and energy from their respective week 11 wins into Saturday’s game.

Kickoff is set for noon.