St. John’s Women’s Basketball Transfer Leilani Correa Embraces Her New Role at Florida

After suffering its first loss this season Wednesday in Tallahassee, Florida women’s basketball will look to bounce back at home Friday against Bethune-Cookman.

Correa’s Hot Start

Through the first three games, senior guard Leilani Correa leads the Gators with 19 points per game. The St. John’s transfer is shooting 40% from three-point range and a team-high 51.1% from the field.

Correa is averaging three assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals in her unfamiliar role off the bench.

“It’s still a little new for me not to be starting, but it’s a good challenge,” Correa said. “I think coming off the bench as a spark has been really good for us.”

Correa is not only embracing her new role on the court, but she is also adapting well to UF both as an athlete and student. Correa gives Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley credit for her ability to challenge the team “in a good way.”

“I think [Finley’s] really gotten the best out of me on and off the court,” Correa said. “I see myself excelling in the classroom and on the court.”

Correa called Florida’s personnel “great to be around” and explained how she loves what Finley’s team represents.

“I love everything that this team stands for — respect, loyalty, honesty,” Correa said.

Florida Gators Host Wildcats

The Gators enter the matchup 2-1 and 2-0 at home, while Bethune-Cookman is searching for its first win following an 0-2 start. The Wildcats lost to Florida State 113-50 in their season opener before falling to FAU Monday.

SEC Competition for Florida

Following 13 non-conference contests to begin the year, Florida will kick off SEC play on Dec. 29 at home against the Tennessee Lady Vols. After playing three seasons in the Big East, Correa is “super excited” to face the stiffer competition that the SEC presents.

“The competition is different,” Correa said. “It’s greater than anything I’ve ever played in.”

How to Watch

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the contest will air on SEC Network+.