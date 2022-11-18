Jaguars hoping for better heading into bye

At this time last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were well on their way to a last place finish in the AFC South.

Then, head coach Urban Meyer’s abysmal tenure was nearing its end, and the team was in the midst of what would become an eight game losing streak.

The Grass is Greener

Despite a less than stellar 3-7 record, Doug Pederson and the Jaguars have had a much better season to this point. Only one of their seven losses has come by multiple scores, and their worst was a 10-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence has benefited from Pederson’s system, tossing 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Lawrence has already outperformed his 2021 numbers. The former Clemson superstar threw 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last year.

Big time throw by Lawrence and diving catch by Marvin Jones. pic.twitter.com/Uos4nt5vEW — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 13, 2022

Ridley Me This, Batman

Perhaps the biggest story of Jacksonville’s season has been the addition of former Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley.

The former Alabama man is suspended through at least the 2022 season for gambling. He finished the 2020 season with 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Lawrence could stand to benefit greatly from the star receiver possibly joining the fold in 2023.

Shocker: The #Falcons are trading WR Calvin Ridley to the #Jaguars, sources say, in exchange for complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder. Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/Zk6Yb7U5F3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Que Sera, Sera

The Jaguars will exit the bye with a matchup versus Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming. If the season ended today, Jacksonville would earn the fifth pick in the draft.

The team sits comfortably in third place in its division standings, but a late season surge coupled with a miraculous Titan collapse could push the team into playoff contention. The Jaguars play Tennessee twice before the end of the season.