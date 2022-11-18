Miami Dolphins bye week Season Update

The Miami Dolphins are in great shape with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill and in near-perfect form. The Dolphins have a bye-week for week 11. The Dolphins are on a four-game win streak coming off a 39-17 victory over the Browns in week 10.

Tua and Tyreek

Tagaovailoa is having an unprecedented year, especially for being out for two weeks from a concussion earlier in the season. He has 2,265 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

The Dolphins have become an offensive juggernaut between Tagavailoa and new teammate Tyreek Hill. Hill leads the Dolphins in receiving yards with an impressive 1,148 yards, four touchdowns and a 76.4% completion rate.

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1592688016258387971

The Hill and Tagaovailoa connection has been a go-to for the Dolphins all season. Tyreek leads the team in first downs (52) and yards after the catch (350).

Trailing closely behind Hill in nearly every category is the Dolphin’s emerging star, Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has 878 yards, six touchdowns, 42 first-downs and 312 yards after the catch.

Playoff outlook

The (7-3) Dolphins are first in the AFC East and second only to the (7-2) Chiefs in the AFC. The Dolphins have played very well this season and are in solid contention for the playoffs heading into week 12. Staying at the top of their division and playing well against non-division teams will be essential in the season’s closing.

https://twitter.com/BadgerNoble/status/1593303184600178689

Surprisingly, trailing closely behind the Dolphins is the New York Jets, who beat the Dolphins earlier in the season (40-17) during Tagovailoa’s injury.

End-Game for Miami Dolphins

The Dolphin’s next few bouts are the (1-7) Houston Texans in week 13, which should be an easy home win for the Dolphins. After that, they face the (5-4) San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco. At this pace, the Dolphins should finish first in the AFC east and cement themselves in the playoffs.

The Dolphins have the ability to go far in the playoffs and hold their own against upper-echelon teams like the Chiefs and Bills with stars like Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle. The Miami Dolphins have surprised everyone this season and could continue doing so in the playoffs.