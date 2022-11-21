PHOTO GALLERY: NFL Fans Celebrate First Regular Season Game in Germany

The Tampa Bay Bucs beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday, Nov. 13, but the football that happened on the field is not what will go down in history from that day. Instead, history books will remember this game as the first regular season NFL game ever played in Germany.

Under a beautiful Bavarian sun in Munich, fans from around the world gathered for a special tailgating party the league organized. On the menu: football challenges, food, drinks, and, more than anything, beaming smiles.

This story is part of a special series WRUF reporters worked on to celebrate the last game of the 2022 NFL International Series this Monday, Nov. 21 in Mexico City. Find all our related stories here.