Florida Gators Prepare for the Furman Paladins

On Monday night, Gators women’s basketball (3-1) hosts the Furman Paladins (2-2) in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 6 p.m.

Head coach Kelly Rae Finley and her team look to tack on another win and create a winning streak after beating Bethune-Cookman on Friday, Nov. 18.

Gators push to exceed expectations

In Florida’s 2021-2022 campaign, the team went 21-11 compared to its 12-14 record in 2020-2021. So far in its current season, the team holds a 3-1 record, only losing to in-state rival Florida State, 92-77.

In the past four games, Florida has had four players score in the double digits. Specifically, Nina Rickards hit a career high against Bethune-Cookman with 21 points.

🚨 New career high tonight for @NinaRickards_15 🚨 21 points in our win over Bethune Cookman 🏀#gogators🐊 pic.twitter.com/N17cEAAAJj — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 19, 2022

Another important thing to note, is newcomer KK Deans aims to hit her 1,000 career point with the Gators. At the moment, she scored 850 points, 62 of them coming from the first four games with the Gators.

Compared to their opponents they put up about 82 points per game to 65 points per game.

Not only have the Gators done well in scoring, the defense also contributes a significant amount to their wins. It caused 76 turnovers in four games and 26.3 of the team’s points have come off of turnovers. Deans leads the team with the most turnovers caused at 16. Florida ranks second in the SEC for turnovers forced per game and 24th in the nation.

Furman Paladins

The Paladins are currently even in the season.

In its last game, Furman put up 61 points against the Stetson Hatters, who won 77-61. Stetson outdid the Paladins in almost every category. It scored 48 points in the paint, while Furman scored 18.

Looking at its stats over its first four games, it totaled up 269 points and its opponents had 254. Furman completed 85 of its 237 field goal attempts for a percentage of 35.9. In comparison to Florida, the Gators complete 117-274 for a percentage of 42.7.

Tip off is set for 6 p.m. in Gainesville.