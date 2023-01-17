Bucs Season Ends After Blowout Loss to Dallas

Share Facebook

Thanks to a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season is officially over.

A Slow Start

After two punts from each team to start the game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone to put the first points on the board for either side.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1615162098627268608

To start the second quarter, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw his only interception of the night. Dallas safety Jayron Kearse made the play. And the Cowboys took advantage, marching down the field with a 15-play drive. Prescott finished the drive off with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Dallas extended their lead to three scores just before halftime after yet another Prescott-Schultz connection.

The Bucs finally got on the board at the tail-end of the third quarter when Brady found Julio Jones for six.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1615191152336187392

Prescott’s fourth and final touchdown pass came five minutes into the fourth quarter, finding wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wide open down the left sideline.

Despite a late Bucs touchdown from Brady to tight end Cameron Brate, Tampa could not overcome the deficit to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Dynamite Dak

If one thing was working for the Cowboys Monday night, it was Dak Prescott. The Dallas quarterback led his team to victory while racking up 305 passing yards without an interception. In addition to four passing touchdowns, Prescott also put up a rushing touchdown on a 4th and goal in the second quarter.

Prescott noted that preparation and the controlling of emotions were some keys to his team’s win.

Dallas’ Brett Maher On the Wrong Side of History

Despite a stellar performance from Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense, Dallas kicker Brett Maher couldn’t seem to make it through the uprights. Maher missed the extra point on the first four of Dallas’ five touchdowns.

Maher commented that he was disappointed in his own performance. But he did add how thankful he was for the support from his teammates and coaches.

Bye Bye Brady?

After completing just over 50% of his passes in yet another poor showing from this Bucs offense, many are wondering what is next for Tom Brady. The biggest questions are whether he’ll return for his 24th NFL season at 45 years old and, if he does, if it’ll be for Tampa. Brady neglected to give an answer to either after the game, insisting he’s just focused on taking it one day at a time right now.

Dallas’ Road Ahead

The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m in the divisional round.