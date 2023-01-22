Gator Men’s Tennis Handles UCF

Share Facebook

The Florida Gator men’s tennis team beat UCF for its first win of the season on Saturday. The Gators opened the season with a 5-2 defeat to Texas in Gainesville last weekend, but rebounded with a convincing 6-1 victory over UCF. The Gators are now 1-1 on the season and are ranked 17th in the latest ITA Poll.

Gators Go Up Early in Doubles

The phenomenal freshman doubles tandem of number 10 Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac grabbed their first win of the season after beating Paul Colin and Luca Hotze 6-0.

The momentum continued when Jonah Braswell and Lukas Grief clinched the doubles point with a victory over Mehdi Benchakroun and Cooper White. Florida only lost serve in both matches.

Doubles point secured ‼️ Jonah & Lukas cruise to clinch for the Gators! 1️⃣ Grant/Nefve ⬇ 4-5 (unfinished)

✅ #43 Braswell/Greif, 6-1 UF 1, UCF 0#GoGators 🐊🎾 pic.twitter.com/atz4ov6dyK — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 21, 2023

Freshman Shine in Singles

Nirundorn and Tokac brought their momentum into singles by handling business in straight sets over Hotze and Colin respectively. Tokac won number 5 singles 6-3, 6-2, meanwhile Nirundorn defeated Colin 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Singles update: Togan tacks onto the lead defeating Luca Hotze! 1️⃣ Nefve ⬇️ 4-6, 4-3

2️⃣ Grant ⬆️ 7-5, 2-3

3️⃣ #93 Braswell ⬆️ 6-2, 1-4

4️⃣ Greif ⬇️ 3-6, 3-2

✅ Tokac, 6-3, 6-2

6️⃣ Nirundorn ⬆️ 6-3, 4-5 UF 2, UCF 0#GoGators 🐊🎾 pic.twitter.com/tiCkA6tWfS — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 21, 2023

With the Gators up 3-0 they would only need one more win to clinch the match. At number 1 singles, Axel Nefve dropped the first set against Lleyton Cronje 6-4. The Notre Dame graduate transfer reeled off consecutive sets, 6-4, 6-2, for his first dual match singles win as a Gator. The win would put Florida up 4-0 and guarantee the Gators their 22nd all-time win over UCF.

Singles update: That’s a Gators dub ladies and gentlemen. CMON! ✅ Nefve, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

2️⃣ Grant ↔️ 7-5, 2-6, 4-4

3️⃣ #93 Braswell ↔️ 6-2, 2-6, 3-3

4️⃣ Greif ⬆️ 4-6, 6-3, 5-2 UF 4, UCF 0#GoGators 🐊🎾 pic.twitter.com/BF1Mhq2O61 — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 22, 2023

Freshman Jonah Braswell and senior Lukas Grief each pulled out three set victories for the Gators to ensure the 6-1 victory. Grief dropped the first set 4-6, but completed the comeback after winning the next two sets 6-3 7-5. Braswell picked up his second win at number 3 singles defeating Mehdi Benchakroun 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Singles update: Lukas wraps up the Gators win with a comeback dub! ✅ Greif, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 UF 6, UCF 1#GoGators 🐊🎾 pic.twitter.com/sBvP2Dr1oN — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 22, 2023

“As we continue to play these matches, I feel like were going to continue to get better and better. I think it will give us a little bit more confidence moving forward next weekend when he host the ITA Kickoff Weekend at The Ring,” said Florida head coach Bryan Shelton.

The Gators will host USF, SMU and Mississippi State next weekend at the Ring. The Gators will face USF and the winner will play who advances between SMU and Mississippi State. The losing teams will get a consolation match as well.