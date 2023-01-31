Florida Signs First Diver to 2023 Signing Class

Share Facebook

Friday, Gators head diving coach Bryan Gillooly announced that Ana Camyla Monroy signed to the 2023 women’s diving class. Monroy is from La Paz, Mexico, and is the first diver signee for the 2023 class.

Monroy’s Accolades

Most recently, Monroy competed in the 2022 World Junior Diving Championships in Montreal, Canada. She finished ninth on platform, eighth in the mixed team event and sixth for the 1-meter springboard.

Monroy also qualified for the 2021 World Junior Diving Championships that were held in Ukraine.

She also competed at the 2015 Pan American Junior Diving Championships, which was hosted by Cuba for the first time in 24 years. She won silver and bronze in Cuba and also earned fifth place at the 2019 championships.

Swim and Dive 2023 class

With the addition of Monroy, Florida now has 21 athletes signed to the swim and dive team. Among this impressive incoming class is the No. 1 recruit for both men’s and women’s swimming.

Scotty Buff from Bowling Green, Ohio, was ranked the SwimSwam No. 1 recruit in the nation. He is also a National Junior Team member and a Scholastic All-American.

SwimSwam’s No. 1 recruit in the nation for women is Bella Sims. She is not only top of her class but also a silver medalist for the 4×200 relay at the 2020 Olympics where she was only 17 years old. She was the fastest high school sophomore in the 500 freestyle since Katie Ledecky.

Michaela Mattes from Sarasota, Florida, will join the team next season, and is also an Olympic Trials qualifier. Julia Podkoscielny, Grace Rainy, Josephine Ramey, Evan Keogh, Amadeusz Knop, Caleb Maldari, Josh Parent and Andrew Taylor are all either Olympic Trials qualifiers or swam in the Olympic Trials.

This impressive 2023 class will be one to keep an eye on for next season. The Florida swim and dive team continues competition at the Auburn Invitation Feb. 3.