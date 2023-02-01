P.K. Yonge Dominates Buchholz for Fourth Win in a Row

Share Facebook

The P.K. Yonge boy’s basketball team defeated Buchholz by a score of 64-46 on Tuesday night. The Blue Wave looked to get revenge against their city rival, who defeated them in January. And they did just that, as they led Buchholz the entire game.

Never a Doubt

P.K. Yonge scored the first 9 points of the game and stifled the Buchholz offense, only giving up 4 points in the first quarter. The first quarter was highlighted by a powerful dunk from Isaiah Cooper and ended with P.K. Yonge leading by 16 points.

Buchholz improved offensively in the second quarter, but they just couldn’t stop the P.K. Yonge offense. P.K. Yonge dominated in the paint, scoring many of their points from offensive rebounds. Buchholz managed to score 15 points in the second quarter but went into halftime trailing P.K. Yonge by 14 points.

The second half was a similar story for P.K. Yonge. They continued to dominate offensively and held onto their lead. Buchholz managed to cut the lead down to 8 points with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, but P.K. Yonge pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Special Night for Seniors

Seniors Moses Horne (18 points) and Isaiah Cooper (19 points) led the scoring for P.K. Yonge. Moses Horne was sharp from across the arc, making 3 three-pointers. Isaiah Cooper scored most of his points in the paint but added a made three-pointer of his own.

Senior and Buchholz transfer Jonah Young entered the game with a minute remaining. The gym reached its loudest point of the night when Young scored 4 points in the final minute.

“Just throw it up there and see what happens,” Head Coach Boderick Johnson said.

Coach Johnson called a timeout at the end of the game to make sure “team favorite” Jonah Young could see the floor for his final home game.

Postseason Bound

“We played great basketball the last 5 or 6 games,” Coach Johnson said. “I’m proud of them, especially the seniors to go out in their high school careers with a win against a city rival.”

Coach Johnson knew that this game was special for his team. “It’s a feel-good game,” he said. Now his focus is on the postseason. “You can’t take any of these points with you to the next game,” he said.

P.K. Yonge has one regular season game left against Hawthorne on Wednesday. They will look to carry their momentum into that game and into the postseason.