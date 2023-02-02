No. 25 Auburn Dismantles Georgia 94-73

Share Facebook

The Auburn Tigers are now 17-5 after Wednesday night’s 94-73 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

At Neville Arena, the Tigers did not hold back on giving the Bulldogs one of their biggest losses of the season. Auburn dunked on Georgia 30 times. Georgia lost by more than 20 points, despite hitting nearly every shot in the second half.

Meanwhile, Auburn put on an offensive clinic performance Wednesday night. Here are a few takeaways from the game.

The Big Three

Wendell Green Jr., Johni Broome, and Allen Flanigan contribute to Auburn’s success when all three play well. It was an efficient night for the trio. Combined, they scored 59 points on 22-of-32 shots. Green and Flanigan were both 3-of-5 from behind the arc, while Broome recorded 18 rebounds on the night.

With 7:46 to go in the half, Broome recorded the first double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and pulling down a dozen rebounds. When Broome exited, he had seven points and eight rebounds. Minutes later, he returned back to the game, scoring on his first possession and grabbing a defensive rebound. Broome dominated the boards and helped Auburn finish with a 37-27 rebounding advantage that night. This included 13 offensive rebounds for the Tigers, with seven of them coming from Broome.

Double-double for the big guy and we’re just getting started 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/fg310mh5BP — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 2, 2023

Just How Dominant Was Auburn Against Georgia?

Georgia was 10-of-19 from beyond the arc after halftime, and their deficit only expanded after the break. At halftime, Auburn led by 18 and won by 21. The Tigers outscored Georgia by three in the second half, despite a barrage of long-range shots by the Bulldogs. Among them were 20 points by Mardrez McBride, who scored on 6-of-8 in three-point shooting during the second half.

Furthermore, Georgia connected on 14-of-34 three-point attempts (41.2%), marking the most shots scored from deep that Auburn has allowed in a game this season. The previous high was nine by Ole Miss and West Virginia.

"That was a really good team effort tonight. A lot of guys contributed. Great balance tonight." – @coachbrucepearl 📰 https://t.co/9xtIBa18lZ#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/85UXWV4Bmn — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 2, 2023

As it Stands

The Auburn Tigers are now 7-0 on the road, the second-longest road winning streak in their school’s history. The last time Auburn won eight consecutive road games was during the 1957-58 and 1958-59 seasons.

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost the last 11-of-12 games, including three consecutively.

Up Next

Auburn: Visits Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Georgia: Visits Florida on Wednesday night.