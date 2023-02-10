Gators Gymnastics Set For Top-15 Matchup With Missouri

Share Facebook

Friday night is a big night for Gators Gymnastics at the O’Connell Center. The Gators will welcome the Missouri Tigers on Friday for a top-15 matchup. While tonight will feature is a top-15 matchup, it also represents something much bigger than gymnastics.

Link to Pink

Friday night is the 17th Annual Link to Pink, and will feature events aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer prevention and treatment. Both teams will forgo their primary colors and will instead wear pink to show their support for the fight against breast cancer.

The Link to Pink meets are part of an initiative by the Southeastern Conference. Most teams in the conference will participate in a “pink” meet this season.

There will be a pink-hue projection show that leads into the Gators’ entrance. There will also be a number of pink themed giveaways at the O’Connell Center, including a Link to Pink t-shirt, a shaker, as well as pink hued food at the concessions.

It's an @OConnellCTR flip to prepare for 🐊🤸‍♀️ flips tonight for 17𝙩𝙝 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙪𝙖𝙡 #Gators Link to Pink! Pink t-shirt & shaker at every seat, compliments of @UFHealth 🐊🤸‍♀️ 🆚 Missouri 🐯

🕖 6:45 PM ET

📺 @SECNetwork #GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qTadn4UvxR — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 10, 2023

The Matchup

Missouri is the Gators’ third opponent that advanced to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships in 2022. The Tigers come in with a record of 4-2, are looking to bounce back from a home loss against Kentucky last Friday. This will be Missouri’s fifth matchup against a ranked opponent this year, after they split the first four.

The third-ranked Gators are looking to stay undefeated on the season, coming in with a record of 7-0, and fresh off a victory over #18 Arkansas last Friday. The victory over Arkansas was the Gators fourth consecutive ranked victory, all of which were conference wins.

What’s Next for Gators Gymnastics

After Friday’s meet, the Gators will travel to Baton Rogue to take on Louisiana State. They will then finish their conference schedule against the Kentucky Wildcats on February 24. The Gators first look to stay hot against Missouri and improve to 8-0.