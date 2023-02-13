2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Announced

Share Facebook

The NFL announced the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The nine new inductees include Ronde Barber, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, Demarcus Ware, and Don Coryell.

New Inductees

Induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the most esteemed honor that a football player can receive. It is not only a reflection of the impact that they left on the field, but a reflection of the legacy and influence they have had on the game as a whole.

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, and Dwight Freeney were each inducted in their first year of eligibility. On the other hand, new inductee Albert Lewis has been Hall of Fame eligible for 20 years and played his last snap in 1998. The new class is a well-rounded unit of achieved players.

Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023! –@rondebarber

–@Revis24

–@joethomas73

-Zach Thomas

–@DeMarcusWare

-Chuck Howley

-Joe Klecko

-Ken Riley

-Don Coryell The #PFHOF23 class will be enshrined this August. Full Story: https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas served an 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns. He managed to rack up an unbelievable 10 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and earn eight All-Pro honors. Thomas is the first Cleveland Browns player selected for the Hall of Fame since 1999.

Even through a Browns team that struggled for years on end, Thomas remained a staple and an important factor for the team.

The Knock

The “Knock” is a new tradition in professional football. An inductee receives a knock at their door and standing outside is their invitation to wear the golden jacket.

Before announcing the new inductees to the public, hall of fame members get to present the honors in person. This is the second year in a row that the NFL has decided to take this approach to the knock.

On Saturday, the NFL Network released trailer clips for their upcoming project, “Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton.” This great tradition has gained a lot of positive attention from fans and players.

The Hall of Fame will induct its 2023 class on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.