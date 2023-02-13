Kansas City Chiefs take the win for Super Bowl LVII

Share Facebook

The Super Bowl LVII champions were crowned Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

HOIST IT HIGH 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AVMwme9H78 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

Winning play

With a tied score of 35-35 and just seconds left on the clock, the Chiefs had possession of the ball.

Injured quarterback Mahomes wasn’t going to let his ankle stop him from the win as he decided to run the ball, landing him near the 20-yard line before getting tackled.

During the next play, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry got flagged for pass interference on Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bradberry’s flag resulted in the Chief’s decision to try and run the clock down and then attempt a field goal. 3rd & 1, Mahomes takes a knee to run the clock down before Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker returns to the stage for a redemption field goal. After missing a field goal earlier in the game, Butker comes back and nails his 27-yard winning field goal.

And the MVP goes to…

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes racks up his second NFL MVP award after leading his team to victory. Mahomes, who was recovering from an ankle injury that happened during the Jacksonville Jaguars game back in January, re-injured the same ankle during the first half of the game. He made a quick recovery during halftime and played the rest of the game.

Mahomes adds the Super Bowl MVP to his regular season MVP season. He racked up a total of 41 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 5,250 yards. Even on an injured ankle, Mahomes was still able to complete a total of three touchdowns and 182 yards.

Honorable Mention

Former Gator Kadaruis Toney debuted in his first-ever Super Bowl.

At the start of the 4th quarter, Toney ran a 65-yard punt return, the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. The previous record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history happened at Super Bowl L when Jordon Norwood from the Broncos had a 61-yard return punt.

On top of making history, Toney managed to score a Super Bowl touchdown.

TONEY ALMOST TOOK IT BACK ON THIS RETURN 😲 That's the longest punt return in Super Bowl history #SBVLII (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/W4NJuQmYMq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2023