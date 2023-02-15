Annabell Fuller Finishes Top-10 as Florida Women’s Golf Places 12th in SoCal Spring Opener

Share Facebook

Florida senior women’s golfer Annabell Fuller finished even par Tuesday to tie for fifth place in the 27th edition of the Therese Hession Regional Challenge.

The Gators placed 12th (+42) out of 16 teams competing in the three-day, 54-hole tournament at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Southern California. No. 4 Oregon won the team event (+6) and No. 1 Stanford finished runner-up (+11). Kentucky, the only SEC team competing besides Florida finished 29-over-par (tie-9).

Gator Standouts

Fuller entered the final round in red figures after the London, England, native carded back-to-back rounds of 70 (-1). After making two birdies on the first three holes, she came back to earth and bogeyed four of the last 12 holes. It marks Fuller’s fourth top-15 finish this season.

Seniors Marina Escobar and Jackie Lucena each placed top-50 out of 84 golfers on the individual leaderboard. Escobar posted three rounds under 76 to finish only 8-over-par which tied for 31st place. After shooting eight over par Sunday, Lucena fired an even-par 71 Monday and finished 11-over-par to tie for 48th place.

Junior Maisie Filler and redshirt sophomore Taylor Roberts — who both failed to break 80 the first two days — bounced back Tuesday with rounds of 76 and 77, respectively.

Back to the Sunshine State

The Gators will return to the Sunshine State with less than a week to prepare for the Moon Golf Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole event will begin this Sunday at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne.

13 teams in addition to Florida will compete in the tournament hosted by Louisville. The Gators will face a trio of in-state rivals — FSU, UCF and Miami — in addition to four SEC opponents — Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Vanderbilt.