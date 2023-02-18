Gators Baseball Takes the Series Against Charleston Southern

Share Facebook

Twitter

Seventh-ranked Florida Gators Baseball (2-0) dominated again at home on Saturday against Charleston Southern University (0-2). They won in the same fashion as they did on Friday, run-ruling their opponents 16-2 in seven innings. This win means they take the series and will be hoping to sweep their opponents on Sunday.

Waldrep gets his first win as a Gator

Hurston Waldrep began his career as a Florida Gator with a four-pitch walk in the first inning. However, he followed that up with his first strikeout in the orange and blue. Waldrep did have a rough stretch in the second inning that would see him give up his first run of the season. CSU got three hits in the second, resulting in them scoring one run and taking the 1-0 lead over Florida.

Fortunately for Waldrep, he managed to get back on track. He threw two scoreless innings for the Gators before allowing one more run in the fifth, which would be his final inning. Waldrep finished the day with six strikeouts, two walks, four hits and two earned runs in his five innings of work.

1️⃣-2️⃣-3️⃣ with two Ks for Waldrep! CSU 1, UF 1 | M3#GoGators // 📺: https://t.co/DdrwTcE2tk pic.twitter.com/6j9sPpP4lv — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 18, 2023

Waldrep talked on his first start for the Gators after the game.

Gators score double-digits again on Saturday

The Gators found themselves trailing first again on Saturday. And just like Friday night, they rebounded very quickly against CSU. After falling behind 1-0 in the second inning, they responded with 16 runs over the next five innings. Of the 16, seven of them came in the fourth.

The first of the seven in the fourth came when Jac Caglianone was hit by a pitch with bases loaded. Josh Rivera followed that up by reaching on a fielder’s choice and an error that gave Florida another two runs. Then, Ty Evans got in on the action with a single up the middle scoring both Rivera and Caglianone. For the final runs of the inning, the Gators used the long ball. Tyler Shelnut hit his first home run of the season, and it would be a two-run home run for the first of his career for Florida. This homerun pushed the Gators lead to 11-1 over CSU.

Florida’s offense added four runs in the fifth and one more run in the sixth to finalize their lead at 16-2 over CSU. Overall, the Gators finished with 11 hits and five walks that resulted in 16 total runs.

Ty Evans after the game said that facing his own pitchers in practice has been a huge bonus for the Gators and their hitters when it comes the facing other teams.

Additionally, The depth this Florida team has is a great strength as they have many hitters and pitchers who could see the field this year, but it will bring tough decisions for the head coach as the season progresses. Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan spoke a little on the team depth and the choices he has to make going forward.

Ending the weekend

After winning the game on Saturday, the Gators win the series against Charleston Southern University. They will look to sweep their opponents on Sunday to finish off the weekend. Sunday’s game takes place at 1 pm.