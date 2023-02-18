Fulham Visit Wolverhampton Wanderers

Share Facebook

On Friday, February 24, Fulham FC take on the Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Craven Cottage is expected to be at full capacity as the recently promoted Fulham look to strengthen their Europa League position for next season. Currently, the Cottagers sit in sixth place thanks to a late game-winning goal from substitute Manor Solomon on the weekend.

That makes back-to-back goals off the bench for Solomon. The Israeli international is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk for the 2022/23 Premier League season. He has had a slow start in London due to injury which led him in missing most of the first half of the season. The forward seems to be back in form and looks to start his first game in the league for the Cottagers.

Fulham have attacking midfielder Andres Perreira to thank for most of their success this season. The midfielder has two goals and six assists so far this season. He has played 80 progressive passes this season creating chance after chance for his team. We can expect him to be an influential piece for Fulham on Friday.

On the other side, Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui looks to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth at home Saturday. The gaffer took charge of Wolves after the World Cup break. Since then, he has helped the club go from dead last in the table to 15th earning 13 points in eight Premier League games. He has completely transformed the club and Wolves are now a threat to any team who plays them.

You can watch the game on NBC Sports in English and Telemundo in Spanish. It will also be streamed on Peacock.