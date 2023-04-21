Around the SEC: Baseball

Share Facebook

In college baseball, there are seven SEC games being played Friday heading into the weekend. Of those games, the No. 3 Florida Gators will headline Friday night with a matchup against No.6 South Carolina. Currently in the college baseball standings, five of the top six teams are in the SEC. With the consistent high level the SEC teams have been performing at, it is sure to be a thrilling weekend.

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee

The first game of seven starts with the No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores (29-8) facing the Tennessee Volunteers (23-14) in the first of three this weekend. The Volunteers head into this matchup losing a single-game matchup against Indiana State, but defeating No. 6 South Carolina in a three game series 2-1. The Commodores look to break their losing streak, as they have lost their four including a three-game series against Arkansas.

Arkansas vs Georgia

No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-8) will play the Georgia Bulldogs (21-17) in the second of a three-game series Friday. The Razorbacks lost at Georgia on Thursday despite winning their last four prior. Arkansas will look to turn the tide around and tie the series up on Friday. The Bulldogs will look to continue their hot streak, as they currently sit on a two-game winning streak.

We're ready to bounce back pic.twitter.com/ZMnGdEC5y7 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 21, 2023

Texas A&M vs Kentucky

The Texas A&M Aggies (23-14) battles at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (29-7) Friday for the first of a three-game series. The Aggies come into this game winning their last game 13-3 against Prairie View A&M and look to upset the Wildcats. The Wildcats on the other hand, look to get back on track after losing their last series against No. 1 LSU 2-1.

Florida vs South Carolina

The series of the week continues Friday as the No. 3 Florida Gators (31-8) takes on the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (32-6). This top 10 matchup held it’s first game of three Thursday night with the Gamecocks beating the Gators 13-3. The Gamecocks will look to hand Florida it’s first series loss of the season Friday. The Gators will look to beat the Gamecocks away and keep their series winning streak alive.

LSU vs Ole Miss

No. 1 LSU (29-7) will play against Ole Miss (21-16) in the first of a three-game series in Mississippi Friday. The highest ranked team in the country will look to beat the Rebels after losing a single-game matchup against UL-Lafayette. Ole Miss hopes to upset the No. 1 Tigers, coming off a win against Arkansas State.

The Rest of Baseball

The two remaining SEC games starting this Friday is Mississippi State vs Auburn and Alabama vs Missouri. All four teams will look to win and secure a spot in the top 25 SEC rankings.