Gators Lacrosse beats Jacksonville For Eighth Win In A Row

The Florida Gator lacrosse team returned to action on Wednesday in a midweek match up at Jacksonville. The Gators were able to build a sizable first-quarter lead and they never looked back. Maggi Hall’s game-high six points powered Florida in this non-conference road game. The final score was 16-11, Gators with the victory.

First Quarter

Florida has made a habit of scoring early goals to seize control of quarters, and tonight was no different. Emily Heller was the first player to score in this game, putting the Gators up 1-0 in less than one minute. Heller’s goal was the first of four in a row for the Gators, who built an early lead. The period ended with a score of 5-1. Maggi Hall put two in the back of the net and assist one more in the first.

Second Quarter

Again, Florida opened the second quarter with a goal. But Jacksonville proved during the second quarter that they would not roll over and take a beating from the Gators. Jacksonville’s Lauren Craft scored three goals in a second quarter that saw the Dolphins outscore the Gators. Florida’s Maggi Hall scored another goal in the closing seconds of the first half, completing her hat trick and putting the Gators up 8-5 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Dolphins scored the first goal of the second half, but an onslaught of Florida scores followed it up. The third quarter saw the Gators score six goals in a row, including hat trick completing goals for Maddie Waters and Emily Heller. The Gators took a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter, one that proved to be insurmountable.

Fourth Quarter

The Jacksonville Dolphins fought hard to close the eight-goal deficit that they faced to start the fourth, but it proved to be too little too late. Jacksonville scored five out of the seven goals in the quarter, including the final four, but Florida’s lead was too large. The game ended with a final score of 16-11.

Gators Lacrosse’s Final Regular Season Game

Saturday’s conference match up on the road versus Old Dominion is Gator lacrosse’s last contest before the American Athletic Conference Tournament. That game will be played at noon in Norfolk, Virginia.