No.4-Seeded Florida Lacrosse Rides 14-Game Winning Streak Into NCAA tourney

The No.4-seeded Florida lacrosse team hosts Mercer in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Both teams are coming off strong victories last weekend. The Gators (17-2, 5-0 Big 12) are on a 14-game winning streak after securing the Big 12 Championship against Arizona State 21-10 last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bears (12-7, 7-1 Big South) defeated High Point in the Big South Championship last Sunday to mark their ninth win of their last 10 games.

Series

Florida’s record is 6-0 against Mercer in outscoring the Bears 118-44. In the NCAA Tournament, the Gators are 2-0 against Mercer, defeating the Bears in 2022 and 2021, both in the first round.

UF also defeated Mercer this season 22-9 in Macon, Ga., on March 15.

NCAA First-Round Fire

The Gators hold a 6-0 record all-time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and outscored opponents by 8.67 goals per game.

Unstoppable Gators

Freshman attacker Clark Hamilton has recorded 50 goals this season, making her the second freshman in program history to reach 50 or more goals in a season. Hamilton has notched 11 hat tricks, including five goals in the Big 12 Tournament Championship.

Redshirt freshman Frannie Hahn has a team-high 83 points this season with 30 goals and 53 assists. She is only two assists from breaking Maggi Hall’s single-season assist record (54).

Additionally, junior attacker Gianna Monaco leads UF in goals with 62 on her team-high 13 hat tricks. She enters the NCAA with 11 goals and four assists in the Big 12 Tournament.

Junior midfielder Kaitlyn Davies is also top-three for the Gators in goals (43), caused turnovers (18), ground balls (26) and draw controls (38). The Tewaaraton top-25 nominee also has eight hat tricks.

Stunning Statistics

The Gators’ defense ranks fifth nationally in scoring offense (16.95 goals/game), fourth in points per game (24.76 points/game), second in shot percentage (.498) and third in scoring margin (+8.00).

In UF’s past five games, it has achieved an average victory margin of 15.4 goals per game. Its opponents are converting on just .242 percent of shots against Florida’s defense.

Schedule

The UF game will be followed by Denver (14-5) vs. Stanford (14-5) at 7 p.m. at Dizney Stadium. Friday’s winners will face off in the second round at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Click here to purchase tickets.

All first and second-round action will be broadcast on ESPN+. Click here for the full 2025 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Bracket.