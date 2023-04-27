Gator Softball Drops Close Contest Against FSU

Share Facebook

Sometimes, one inning can make or break a team’s chances of winning a game. For the Florida Gator softball team, a turbulent fourth inning served as their undoing on Wednesday evening. UF gave up three runs in the inning in a 5-3 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Gators only managed to record four hits on the day. Reagan Walsh secured an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first inning before knocking out a solo home run two innings later. Charla Echols chipped in with a sacrifice fly of her own. Emily Wilkie, Sarah Longley and Kendra Falby each secured a hit for Florida as well, but only Falby managed to score a run.

Elizabeth Hightower got the start for Florida in the circle. She managed to keep the Seminoles in check for the first three innings, but things quickly went awry in inning number four. Hightower allowed five hits, five walks and five runs on the day while only striking out one batter.

Rylee Trlicek relieved Hightower in the fourth and quieted the Seminole bats. She pitched for three innings and only gave up two hits, one walk and zero runs. Trlicek also only picked up one strikeout, but her impressive performance kept Florida in the game. Nevertheless, the Gators’ lack of run support doomed them late in the game.

Gators Hold Their Own Early In The Evening

Skylar Wallace got off to an electric start for Florida. After landing on first via a walk, she immediately stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. With one out already on the board, Walsh knocked a fly ball into right field. While the Seminoles secured the out, Wallace safely made it home to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

Wallace leads off with a walk and then steals her 28th base of the season! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/VKRblQecJH — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 26, 2023

The Seminoles managed to tie the game back up in the bottom of the inning. After a leadoff walk from Devyn Flaherty, Mack Leonard cracked a single into right field to drive in the run. However, with two outs already on the board, Florida managed to tag Leonard out as she attempted to advance to second base.

Florida went down 1-2-3 in the top of the second inning, and FSU made them pay for it. Michaela Edenfield landed on first via a walk and advanced to second on a Gator fielding error. Katie Deck then blasted a double into left field to bring Edenfield home to take a 2-1 lead.

Not wanting to let this one slip away so early, the Gators managed to take the lead back in the top of the third inning. Kendra Falby landed on second due to an FSU throwing error to lead things off. After advancing to third on a ground out from Wallace, Falby scored on an Echols sacrifice fly.

With two outs on the board and no runners on base, Walsh took it upon herself to put the Gators back in front. Facing a 1-2 count, she knocked a ball over the right field fence for a solo homer. As Walsh jogged around the bases, Florida had jumped back out to a 3-2 lead.

Walsh breaks up the no-no and gives the Gators the lead with her 6th HOME RUN of the year!! #GoGators Gators-3 | Seminoles-2 pic.twitter.com/IwCj2ogEYT — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 26, 2023

FSU Storms Back In The Fourth Inning

The Gators managed to stay in control for another inning but the Seminoles took off running in the bottom of the fourth and never looked back.

Hallie Wacaser led FSU off with a single into right field. She then advanced to second after Hightower walked Dack. Both runners then advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Suddenly, Hightower and the Gators were one well-hit ball away from losing their lead. Enter Josie Muffley into the batter’s box.

Muffley belted a ball into left field that scored both Wacaser and Dack. Muffley landed at second base herself to secure the two-RBI double, and FSU now had taken the lead back. Trlicek entered the game in the subsequent at-bat, but Muffley still managed to score on a fielder’s choice two at-bats later. By the end of the fourth inning, the Seminoles had taken a 5-3 lead.

JOSIE'S GOT THE PLEX POPPIN'‼️‼️‼️ NOLES REGAIN THE LEAD 📺ACCNX#Team40 pic.twitter.com/Nq6OTDtQhe — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 26, 2023

After their fourth inning takeover, the Seminoles cruised to victory. Florida managed to get a hit in each of the final three innings, but they never managed to advance a runner past second base from there. With the Gators offense stifled, FSU walked away victorious.

The Florida Gators will return to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this weekend for an SEC showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels. Game one will take place on April 28, and first pitch is set at 6 p.m.