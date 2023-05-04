Gator Softball Runs Out Of Time Against FSU

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles engaged in a back-and-forth softball battle all evening long on Wednesday. Despite three home runs from Florida, FSU still found a way to come out on top.

The Gator softball team fell to the Seminoles in an 8-7 loss on Wednesday evening. In their final regular season home game, Florida held its own against a talented FSU squad all night long. In spite of UF’s best efforts, the Seminoles drove in four runs in the fifth inning to cruise to the win. Florida will finish the 2023 regular season with a 23-5 record at home.

Skylar Wallace led the way for the Gators at the plate with a pair of home runs on the evening. Sarah Longley also chipped in with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Other than Wallace and Longley’s knocks over the fence, Florida could not get much going in the batter’s box. The rest of UF’s lineup combined for just three hits total.

In the circle, Florida could not find a way to keep FSU off the bases. Lexie Delbrey got the start for the Gators, but only lasted 2.1 innings. She allowed five hits, four walks and three runs prior to her third inning exit.

Rylee Trlicek replaced her and initially got the Seminoles back under wraps, but she could not control them for long. In 2.1 innings pitched, she allowed six hits, one walk and four runs. Elizabeth Hightower pitched the final 2.1 innings and allowed zero hits, one walk and one run. Trlicek ended up taking the loss in the circle.

Gators Cannot Stay In Front

Florida took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI ground out from Charla Echols. However, FSU responded with three runs in the second inning. After the Seminoles loaded the bases, Devyn Flaherty scored on a hit-by-pitch. FSU then hit back-to-back singles to drive in another two runs for a 3-1 lead.

Florida then managed to tie the game back up in inning number three. After a leadoff single and stolen base from Kendra Falby, Echols reached second base on an FSU error. Falby scored on the play as well. Echols eventually made it home on a bases-loaded walk. Skylar Wallace then reclaimed the lead for the Gators with a solo shot over the right field wall in the fourth inning.

However, the Gators did not remain in front for long. The Seminoles stormed back with a pair of two-RBI knocks in the fifth inning to take their largest lead of the game.

With FSU now up 7-4, the Gators needed to respond, and fast. Longley managed to narrow the deficit to one run on a two-RBI homer into left field. However, the Seminoles prevented any more runs from scoring in the inning.

Florida and Florida State traded one-run blows in the sixth inning. Amaya Ross scored on a sacrifice fly for FSU, while Skylar Wallace picked up another solo home run for UF. Both teams went down scoreless in the final inning, and Florida State emerged from Katie Seashore Pressly Stadium victorious.

Up Next For Florida

The Florida Gators will now turn their attention to their final series of the regular season this weekend. They will hit the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at John Cropp Stadium. Game one will is set for May 5, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.