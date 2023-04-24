Around the SEC in Softball

Share Facebook

The ever exciting Southeastern softball conference delivered yet again with an action packed weekend of seven inning thrillers on the diamond.

Atop the Rocky Mountain

The Lady Vols stand high above their SEC competition. Tennessee continued their stint of dominance against the Florida Gators this weekend, when they took two games straight. Even when faced with defeat, Tennessee refused to lose. Down 9-4, the Lady Vols strung together a seven-run sixth inning to silence the visiting Gators. Tennessee put together an astounding 20 runs and 14 hits against the Gators over a short two-game stretch.

You do not often come across a squad with a 1.20 team ERA that also scores 20 runs in two games. These Lady Vols have something special brewing in their clubhouse.

They look to complete their sweep of Florida in Knoxville, Tennessee.

𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗬 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 🧡 No. 4 Tennessee clinches the series win against No. 14 Florida with a come-from-behind 11-10 victory!#NCAASoftball x 📸 @Vol_Softball pic.twitter.com/T5cikyaFMH — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 24, 2023

Georgia Prevails

Georgia showed why they are the second-best team in the SEC with with a series sweep over South Carolina.

In three straight days, the Bulldogs picked up three more wins for their resume over the Gamecocks. Georgia capped off their series victory with a statement shutout win over South Carolina. The Bulldogs scored one in the third, two in the fourth and wouldn’t need to do any more from there. South Carolina managed only one base hit for the entirety of the game. Standout starter Madison Kerpics threw an impressive 5.1 innings only allowing one hit and no runs for the Bulldogs. Georgia, sitting at an impressive 37-10, looks to climb the rankings and overtake SEC rivals, the 37-5 Lady Vols.

Ring the Bell 🐶🔛🔝 Georgia shuts out South Carolina to complete the series SWEEP 🧹 at The Jack! The regular season home finale is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Mercer on SEC Network! #Team27 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Edi6fLUJqh — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) April 23, 2023

Top 20 Endeavor

12th ranked Arkansas took two down No. 8 Kentucky two games to one in a highly anticipated three game SEC series.

The Razorbacks started the series hot and refused to cool down. Arkansas took the first two games in the series 8-1 and 14-6. The Wildcats were able to turn things around in the third and final game of the series. Kentucky put up two runs in the first and it was smooth sailing from there. Kennedy Sullivan threw an impressive seven complete innings on only one earned run for the Wildcats. Taylor Ebbs sent a deep blast into the cool mid-day air, tacking a run on for the Wildcats in the biggest way.

Arkansas moves west as they look to conquer the state of Kentucky with a win over Western Kentucky.

Seven in a rowwwwwww! pic.twitter.com/Xrd5EB3Uhc — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2023

Battle in Bama

The Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are tied up at one game a piece. The series opener was all Bama as the Crimson Tide outscored Auburn 6-1 while outhitting them 9 to 3. Montana Fouts commanded the softball magnificently, giving up only 3 hits and one earned run over seven innings of dominance for the Crimson Tide.

Entering game two with a chip on their shoulder, Auburn’s plan was simple: get it back in blood. Auburn struck first in the third, and pulled away in the sixth. Maddie Penta established her presence on the mound, throwing a complete game on only one earned run for the Tigers. Carlee McCondichie struck gold in the third, sending one high and deep out of the yard for the Tigers. Auburn won the second game of the series 3-1.

WE DON'T LOSE IN ORANGE!!! Down goes the Tide … AGAIN! 😏 No. 19 Auburn goes to Tuscaloosa and takes the series from No. 14 Alabama! 😤#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/g5Gd8Zm0lt — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) April 23, 2023

LSU On Fire LSU absolutely dismantled Mississippi State this weekend, outscoring them by 14 runs in just two games. The Tigers walked all over Hail State with their high-powered offense, stringing together a total of 15 hits and ten runs. A seven-run fourth inning blew the game wide open for the LSU, putting them far ahead on the scoreboard. Karli Petti did a little bit of everything, recording a triple and a moonshot in her four at bats. In game two, it was more of the same. Two runs in the first, two in the third and four in the sixth – all of the sudden it was 8-0 LSU. The “Run-ahead” rule, collegiate softballs’ mercy rule, was put in play due to the Tigers’ dominance. The game was called off after six innings. LSU showed that they are not just a level above Mississippi State, but in a completely different stratosphere of skill than the Bulldogs. Back to Back Jacks to secure the sweep!#InOurElement pic.twitter.com/pNKMtesH5P — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 23, 2023

Slow Start, Boisterous Finish

Texas A&M rebounded with two consecutive victories after dropping the first of a three game series to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss took the first game in what was a barrage of offense. The Rebels won 8-5. Despite their lower hit total, the Rebels crisp fielding did the trick against an error-happy A&M.

From this point in the series, it was all Texas A&M. The Aggies cleaned up their fielding and put up four runs in the first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game. With two home runs coming from Jalia Lassiter and Mya Stevenson, A&M was able to top the Rebels 6-3 after seven highly-contested innings of play.

The final game of the series would decide who gets bragging rights and who goes home empty handed. Texas A&M stepped on the gas early and never let off. The Aggies tacked on five in the first, two in the second, two in the third and just would not stop scoring. A valiant eight runs from Ole Miss proved not to be enough against this star-studded Texas A&M roster. The Aggies triumphed by a score of 13-8.