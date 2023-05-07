Gators baseball downed as Cags breaks HR record

Share Facebook

History may have been made for the fourth-ranked Florida Gators baseball team, but Saturday night’s Game 2 two match-up against Texas A&M in College Station was anything but extraordinary.

The Aggies run-ruled the Gators 15-2 behind an eight-run fourth inning and a six-run sixth inning. It was the most runs given up by Florida this season, surpassing the 14 runs given up against Miami (March 4) and Tennessee (April 8).

A three-run home run by Austin Bost (1-for-1, four RBIs) in the sixth inning put the Aggies in run-rule territory. Additionally, shortstop Hunter Haas (3-for-4) sparked the Aggies with a three-RBI performance including a solo home run in the third inning to begin the scoring.

Despite the loss, Jac Caglianone (2-for-3) made history by becoming the program’s new record holder for home run in a season with his 27th of the year. He previously tied Matt LaPorta’s and Wyatt Langford’s record of 26 on May 2 during the Gators’ 7-5 win over FSU.

Pitching struggled as a whole for the Gators with 10 combined walks and 12 hits against only six strikeouts.

Starter Hurston Waldrep (L, 6-3) kept the Aggies at bay despite walk struggles throughout the first three innings. In the first three innings, Waldrep struck out five batters and walked four more but only allowed one run — Haas’ home run.

Aggies put up eight in the fourth

Waldrep returned to the mound in the fourth, but his previous clutch pitching was overcome by the Aggie offense. Texas A&M put six runners on base, including three faced by Waldrep before the Gators could record an out.

A hit-by-pitch, single and walk loaded the bases to start the inning. Waldrep was subbed out for Blake Purnell, but the change had no effect. Haas plated two runs with a double in the next at-bat.

Another walk reloaded the bases, and Trevor Werner grounded out to score another. An intentional walk loaded the bases for a third time, and Jordan Thompson singled to add two runs.

Nick Ficarrotta replaced Purnell, but the struggles continued for the Gators. Ryan Targac reached base on a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error by Colby Halter advanced the runners and allowed another run to score.

A sacrifice fly-out by Bost and a single from Kasen Wells added two more as the Aggies took a commanding 9-0 lead at the end of the fourth inning.

No relief from the Gators relievers, Aggies reach run-rule territory

After blanking the Aggies in the fifth, pitching struggles continued in the sixth inning. Anthony Ursitti took the mound and allowed two runners to reach base immediately. Bost homered in the next at-bat to give the Aggies a double-digit lead. A run-rule victory was in distance.

Yoel Tejeda Jr. replaced Ursitti and allowed two singles in his first three batters faced. Jack Moss scored one with a single of his own, and a double by Werner scored another. Thompson plated his third run of the evening with an RBI single to give the Aggies a 15-1 lead.

Florida’s Dale Thomas singled in the seventh inning and a pair of wild pitches and a groundout allowed him to score to end the night.

Up next

The Gators conclude their trip out West with Sunday’s rubber match against the Aggies at 2 p.m. Radio coverage on WRUF begins at 1:55 p.m. with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.