The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament is set to commence on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. The first day will feature an exciting lineup of four games. The matchups for Tuesday’s opening round include Auburn vs. Mizzou, Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, South Carolina vs. Georgia, and Alabama vs. Kentucky, with Florida playing the winner of that game after securing the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The four winners advance to an eight-team double elimination format, while the losers will be eliminated.

Auburn vs Mizzou

Auburn enters Hoover with momentum from the end of the season. The Tigers are on an eight-game winning streak after a series win over LSU and a sweep over Mizzou. Mizzou will hope to enact revenge on the team that recently swept them in the regular season. This is the Tigers first trip to the tournament since 2019 and their seventh SEC tournament appearance.

Come for the home run, stay for the @AuburnBaseball bullpen dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/husjm1TtT9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 23, 2023

Tennessee vs Texas A&M

Postseason play begins for the Texas A&M Aggies as they face the Tennessee Volunteers in the opening round. A win will advance the Aggies to the double-elimination portion, where they will take on No. 2 seed Arkansas. The game against Tennessee will be the second of the tournament, following the South Carolina versus Georgia matchup. Texas A&M holds a 10-9 all-time record against Tennessee and previously defeated them at a neutral site in 2005.

Alabama vs Kentucky

The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide will face the No. 8 seed Wildcats. The teams have previously met in the regular season, with Kentucky winning one of the games. Alabama enters the tournament on a five-game winning streak, including a sweep of Ole Miss. The Tide finished the regular season with a 38-17 record and a 16-14 record in SEC matchups. The team’s early offense and strong pitching performances have contributed to their success. Kentucky finished the 2022 season with a 33-26 record and a 12-18 mark in SEC play.

Georgia vs South Carolina

The Gamecocks, seeded sixth in the tournament, will face the No. 11 seed Bulldogs in a single-elimination game. Carolina is coming off a series win against Tennessee, with pitcher Jack Mahoney delivering an impressive performance. The Bulldogs boast players like Charlie Condon and Connor Tate, and Carolina holds a slight lead in the all-time series record.

At the time of writing this, South Carolina has just defeated Georgia in a 9-0 blowout. It is South Carolina’s first shutout in SEC Tournament history and will advance in the tournament. They will run into the three-seeded LSU Tigers in the next round in a double elimination game.