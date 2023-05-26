SEC Baseball Tournament Roundup, Day Four Preview

Share Facebook

Four teams play on day four of the SEC Baseball Tournament, with a potential trip to the semifinals on the line.

LSU plays Texas A&M at 4 p.m. and Alabama plays Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m.

Updated bracket heading to the Quarters. LSU/A&M in game 1 and Bama/Vandy in game 2 with a trip to the semis on the line. pic.twitter.com/Fx8sK8KLkY — SEC Baseball (@SECbaseball) May 26, 2023

Texas A&M Continues Magical SEC Run

While both teams look to avoid elimination today, LSU and Texas A&M have had two different paths to get to this point.

Unlike No. 3 LSU, the No.10-ranked Aggies have played four grueling games in a row. After an impressive shutout win against South Carolina, A&M might have gotten something going with its pitching.

@AggieBaseball will be dangerous in the NCAA tournament if the starting pitching has truly turned a corner. So far in Hoover, starting pitching has done this: 17 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 17K's https://t.co/gVnGXMlReM — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 25, 2023

Along with their star pitcher Nathan Dettmer, the Aggies need to remain locked in to their pitching in order to have a chance against LSU. Offensively, look for A&M to be patient and thrive off timely hits.

LSU’s Question Marks

Following Thursday’s 5-4 loss to Arkansas, LSU faces a red-hot Aggies team looking to continue their magical run.

Final from Hoover pic.twitter.com/BWUYS85zYr — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 26, 2023

The Tigers have not seen the Aggies since March 19, the longest out of any SEC team LSU has played in the regular season.

In order to remain competitive in this game, the Tigers need to have strong pitching. With Paul Skenes ruled out due to pitching on Thursday, head coach Jay Johnson may need to look toward Ty Floyd. During his stint in the second game against Texas in the regular season, Floyd went 3.1 innings while giving up five runs on four hits. With no real other options on the mound, Ty Floyd’s performance may be the X-factor for the Tigers today.

Vanderbilt Looks to Regroup

Hoping to get revenge against the Gators for a season sweep, the Commodores fell short against Florida 6-3 and now face possible elimination against Alabama.

To not repeat the same outcome, Vanderbilt needs to execute late in games. For the Commodores, Thursday’s game was lost in the bottom of the seventh.

While Vanderbilt outhit Florida 10-4, they left nine runners on base. The game blew open when BT Riopelle came up to the plate and crushed a grand slam for Florida against Bryce Cunningham.

https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1661913758917177344?s=20

To keep their season alive, the Commodores need to play a complete game against Alabama.

Alabama Makes History in SEC Tournament

Following their impressive win against Auburn, the Crimson Tide made some history.

To continue making a splash in the record books, Alabama has to replicate their success against the Commodores in the regular season.

In the two wins against Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide held them to under three runs, not letting them score past the fifth inning. With Vanderbilt’s weak showing in the later innings against Florida, Alabama will need Tommy Seidl and Caden Rose to follow up their performance with even better ones today.