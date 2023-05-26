Three SEC Teams Remain in Softball Super Regionals

Share Facebook

Three SEC teams remain in the NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament. Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia are all fighting for a spot in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Southeastern Conference is regarded as arguably the most talented and competitive conference in the nation. Not surprisingly, it sent 12 teams to the tournament which led all other conferences this year. The University of Oklahoma, a school joining the SEC next season, is the overwhelming favorite to win it all.

SEC Well Represented

The SEC sent 12 teams total to the tournament. Although this was impressive, nine of the teams were eliminated in the regional round of the tournament. The expectation was for teams like Arkansas and LSU to advance to the Super Regionals. They both hosted their regional and had terrific seasons. Team’s like Florida and Missouri drew into tough regionals where they weren’t favored to advance. Regardless, it doesn’t take away from how competitive the teams in this conference have been all season long.

On the other hand, Alabama and Tennessee are hosting their Super Regional. These two teams have a high chance of advancing to the College World Series. They will potentially face off in Oklahoma City if they qualify.

ESPN’s Michelle Smith joined Sport Scene with Steve Russell to discuss the SEC’s prominence in this year’s tournament field.

Oklahoma Continues To Dominate

The Oklahoma Sooners are the best softball team in the country and have been for the past three seasons. The Sooners hold an incredible 54-1 record on the year. They are the definitive title favorites and are looking to finish with the best win-loss record of all time. However, a upset by Clemson or Florida State in the World Series is not far-fetched.

The SEC is welcoming in Oklahoma and Texas in time for the 2024 season. This will make the SEC even more competitive than it already was. Additionally, it will give the Sooners a much more competitive regular season leading up to the tournament every year.

