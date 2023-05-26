Rays Open Series vs. Dodgers At Home

Share Facebook

After beating the Blue Jays 3-1 in their four-game series, the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) now face the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at 6:40 p.m. in Tropicana Field to open up a three-game series.

The Rays defeated the Blue Jays 6-3 Thursday in their last game.

Zach Eflin picked up the win after throwing seven innings and giving up one earned run on six hits.

The Dodgers, conversely, lost to the Braves 4-3 Friday. Mookie Betts led the way offensively after going two-for-five with a home run and an RBI in the defeat, while Phil Bickford took the loss on the mound; he pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up one earned run on one hit.

We've got another big weekend coming up, you should be here. #RaysUp — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 25, 2023

The Rays will be giving the ball to Jalen Beeks for his sixth start of the reason.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.68 and a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Left handers last start was on Sunday, when he tossed two innings while giving up one earned run on one hit matchup with Milwaukee Brewers. In five of his starts, Beeks has yet to pitch five or more innings.

First baseman Yandy Diaz has a batting average of .322 with 11 home runs this season and 50 for his career.

The Dodgers will be starting Noah Snydergaard for his 10th start of the season. The right hander last pitched Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Snydergaard went five innings, allowing three earned run ups while giving up four hits.

In nine games, the 30 year old has amassed an ERA of 5.88 with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Snydergaard has three quality starts under his belt on the season.

Mookie Betts will also be starting tonight for the Dodgers. The 5’9″ right fielder joined the Dodgers in 2020 and has a batting average of .292. Betts also has averaged 215 home runs and 684 RBIs.